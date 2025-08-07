Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Scientists absolutely stunned by a deep-sea bacteria that makes cancer-killing sugar

"The cancer cells literally explode.”

Scientists absolutely stunned by a deep-sea bacteria that makes cancer-killing sugar

Red cancer cell, ocean, and a small fiery explosion.

Image via Canva - Photos by PhonlamaiPhoto's Images, Bella White, and Pobytov
Mark Wales
By Mark WalesAug 07, 2025
Mark Wales
See Full Bio

Most of us have known a person who has or is facing cancer. It's a brutal disease that kills millions of people every year. There have been many attempts to find solutions to a seemingly never ending problem. Scientists have been studying a new discovery that seems very promising. It involves a process called pyroptosis, and it's the new rallying topic in cancer research.

Scientists have found a sugar compound produced by tiny microbes living in the ocean. This deep-sea bacteria named Spongiibacter nanhainus CSC3.9 produce mannose and glucose, sugar, that can target specific cancer cells caused by a strain of human leukemia. This sugar specifically seeks out the cancer tumor and causes it to rupture and die. It was also found to be effective in a study targeting liver cancer found in mice.

cancer cell, blood vessel, Harvard University, science, biology, research, cancer Cancer cell image provided by Harvard University. media0.giphy.com

According to the study presented in Science Daily by Wiley, "This natural substance, produced by microbes living in the ocean, causes cancer cells to undergo a fiery form of cell death, essentially making them self-destruct. In lab tests and in mice with liver cancer, the compound not only stopped tumors from growing, but also activated the immune system to fight back. This finding could pave the way for entirely new cancer treatments based on sugars from marine organisms."

What is Pyroptosis?

explosion, cell, microbiology, studies, cancer treatments, pyroptosis, immune system Cell explosion. media1.giphy.com

Pyroptosis is a process in which the cells basically self destruct. As stated in the article, "Pyroptosis is a fiery form of programmed cell death that helps the body fight infections and disease. Unlike regular cell death (apoptosis), pyroptosis is dramatic and explosive—cells swell, burst open, and release inflammatory signals that alert the immune system." The idea being that the bodies natural immune system will target the ruptured cancer cells. Almost as if the tumor itself is the rallying signal for the body to eliminate the problem.

The FASEB Journal shared a research article which spoke on the potential of tumor treatments through pyroptosis. The sugar, active exopolysaccharide, is highly common in Spongiibacter making it a readily usable resource. The article writes, "This study provides an important theoretical basis for EPS3.9 as a new type of marine carbohydrate anti-tumor drug candidate and also provides scientific evidence for the feasibility and potential of tumor treatment by triggering pyroptosis."

What redditors have to say about the promising discovery?

breast cancer, pink ribbon, reddit, redditors, discovery, breakthroughs, thread, disillusioned, angry, hopeful Hands holding a symbol for breast cancer, a pink ribbon.Image via Canva - Photo by Ave Calvar Martinez

The pain and anger around science and its inability to solve the cancer crisis was relatively strong through the thread. People often feel disillusioned as every year we hear about new amazing discoveries and have yet to witness the benefits. Here are some of the things they said:

  • "Anyone else kinda irritated it seems these big headlines always come about some huge cancer breakthrough yet nothing materializes from it? With all the so called breakthroughs and huge amount of funding you would think a cure would be found. Sounds tinfoil hat but almost seems there is something actively working stymie a cure."
  • "There's no 'cure for cancer' because cancer isn't one thing, it's thousands of somewhat similar conditions of faulty cellular division and explosive growth."
  • "Every cancer is different so there will not be one cure. My husband's cancer was caused by a really specific failing of his immune system and the thing that fixed that is not going to fix, say, leukemia. But the incremental changes are making a difference."
  • "Don’t worry Kennedy will find this as unhealthy and ban it immediately."
  • "Stuff like this makes me think about how stupid we are for being so destructive to our world. We’re just dumb monkeys playing who’s the King of the Castle, too primitive to see that our 'castle' is just a huge pile of our own crap."

There are many feelings to be had around science and its ability to solve important issues. This groundbreaking marine-derived treatment shows promising results in lab tests. It will hopefully pave the way for a new class of anti-cancer therapies.

scientistscancerkilling sugarpyroptosismarine biologycancer therapybacteriasugarcell deatheps3.9deep-sea sugardeep-sea bacteriamarine curemarine medicinecancer cure

The Latest

tectonic plates, geology discovery, Pacific Ocean, Utrecht University, seismic tomography, Pontus plate, geologist Suzanna, Ring of Fire, mountain belts
Past Events

Geologists stunned to discover part of the Earth that disappeared 20 million years ago

Snezhana Soosh, Ukrainian artist, fatherhood art, dads daughters, father daughter, family bonds, parenting art, tender illustrations, masculine tenderness, art relationships, emotional paintings, artist inspiration, paternal love, protective fathers, heartwarming art, Soosh paintings, family relationships, fatherhood paintings, emotional fatherhood, bonding illustrations
Past Events

Artist creates beautiful paintings about the relationship between a father and daughter

flight attendants, cabin crew, travel tips, flight safety, viral TikTok, aviation secrets, passenger safety, airline protocols, Wizz Air, Rania TikTok
Past Events

Here's why flight attendants greet boarding passengers. It's not just about being polite.

employment law, reddit, worker's rights, employment, human resources
Work & Money

Employee gets 'bad attitude' warning after asking why their paycheck was a week late

More For You

black hole experiment, simulated black hole, Hawking radiation, quantum gravity, University of Amsterdam, quantum mechanics vs relativity, black hole laboratory study, glowing black hole, physics breakthrough

Representative image of a black hole

Canva

Scientists created a black hole in a lab to test a theory—then it unexpectedly began glowing

Black holes are the most mysterious cosmic objects that NASA has ever studied. The most intriguing thing about a black hole is that gravity and spacetime are so strong in it that even light can't escape.

Recently, scientists have created simulated black holes to help their understanding of the phenomenon. The black hole analog replicates the theoretical radiation emitted by the real thing, as per Science Alert and can help scientists study the black hole in actual detail.

Keep ReadingShow less
Richard Feynman, physics, intelligence, theory, science, intellect, mistakes

The smartest people may not actually be the smartest people.

Photo credit: @Slothenator

Legendary Nobel Prize winning physicist explains why intelligent people make the worst decisions

Richard Feynman is one of the top scientific minds in modern history. He was invited to participate in the Manhattan Project, helping develop the first atomic bomb. When the Challenger shuttle tragically exploded, it was Feynman who figured out what went wrong to prevent future NASA disasters. He was even given the Nobel Prize for his work in physics for essentially remaking the concept of quantum electrodynamics. He was also riddled with self doubt, incredibly unsure of himself, and criticized people of high intelligence.

Why was this so? Well, because in his mind and in life, people who are highly intelligent tend to rely on their intelligence to the point in which they make mistakes in judgment. In trusting in their own smarts, something gets overlooked or a mistake is made—but it's covered over in pride. They could also become too afraid of asking the right questions that could lead to the next answer. Some argue that Feynman’s greatest scientific finding wasn’t in physics, but in human ignorance and ego.

Keep ReadingShow less
In Earth’s quietest room, even 45 minutes are unbearable for anyone
Cover Image Source: Orfield Laboratories
orfieldlabs.com

In Earth’s quietest room, even 45 minutes are unbearable for anyone

Can silence drive us mad? This question arises from a unique room in Minneapolis, where visitors report eerie sensations and disorientation due to its profound silence. They often hear faint ringing in their ears, and so far, no one has lasted more than 45 minutes.

Holding the Guinness World Record for the quietest place on Earth, the anechoic test chamber at Orfield Laboratories has a background noise level of -24.9 decibels. The human audible range is from zero to 120 decibels, so a sound of negative decibels is inaudible by humans.

Keep ReadingShow less
Stephen Hawking, Brief Answers to the Big Questions, multiverse theory, God debate, atheism, black hole theory, theoretical physics, ALS, cosmology, famous scientists, science and religion, Hawking quotes, no God

Stephen Hawking seemed to have answers for everything.

Stephen Hawking (Wikicommons)

Stephen Hawking's simple response when asked if he believed in the existence of God

The existence of God has been a point of debate for centuries, examined through both religious beliefs and scientific inquiry. Theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking, known for his groundbreaking work in cosmology, addressed this question in his final book, Brief Answers to the Big Questions.

Although Hawking’s book was mostly completed before he passed, his family and academic colleagues helped finish it posthumously. In it, Hawking explored his thoughts on God’s existence, a topic he often faced as a scientist. Reflecting on his own disability, he remarked, “For centuries, it was believed that disabled people like me were living under a curse that was inflicted by God. Well, I suppose it’s possible that I’ve upset someone up there, but I prefer to think that everything can be explained another way, by the laws of nature.” His words reflect a belief in science as a way to understand the universe without needing to invoke divine forces.

Keep ReadingShow less
ear rumbling, tensor tympani, ear muscle, human quirks, body abilities, hidden talents, fun facts, Reddit threads, sensory tricks, ear control, weird facts, hearing science, sound dampening, rare talents, unique skills
Mapping out the structure of the inner ear
via Eltpics / Twitter

Ear rumbling is a mysterious biological 'superpower' that not everyone has

There are no two human beings who are exactly alike. One of the funny quirks of evolution is that some of us can do things with our bodies we think are routine but are impossible for others. Some people can wiggle their ears, others can't. Some can wiggle their nose like Samantha from "Bewitched" while others just look really silly when making an attempt.

Not everyone can lick their elbow but most wouldn't attempt to do so in public.

Keep ReadingShow less
eye contact, trauma, etiquette, ptsd, trust

There are different reasons why a person breaks from your gaze.

Photo credit: Canva

Psychologists reveal that this 'rude' personality quirk is actually a trauma response

“Be sure to make eye contact” is a common piece of advice given to youngsters and is further ingrained into day-to-day communication. Job seekers are told to make eye contact with interviewers when they speak to showcase trust. Relationship gurus tell singles to make eye contact with their date to let them know you’re paying attention. Etiquette experts say that not making eye contact is rude. However, if a person isn’t making eye contact it might not be because they’re aloof, rude, or disinterested. It could be a response to trauma.

There are many reasons why a person doesn’t make eye contact, including but not limited to shyness, social anxiety, autism, and, yes, maybe a person is being rude. However, a good number of people instinctively avoid eye contact without being aware of it due to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). A person avoiding your gaze isn’t trying to be rude and may not be shy, but it’s a natural-to-them PTSD response.

Keep ReadingShow less
donald trump, chatgpt, artificial intelligence, metaphors, large language models

Donald Trump's speeches proved ChatGPT has limitations.

Photo credit: Canva/Wikimedia Commons

ChatGPT cannot replace human writers and Donald Trump proves it

ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence (A.I.) programs have become more and more present as companies invest in them. However, much of the promotion has gotten to the point that advertising A.I. features in products could be considered a turn-off with consumers. Many companies have already replaced human writers with ChatGPT, but there is one person that proves that ChatGPT cannot be relied on for the written word: Donald Trump.

While obviously a controversial figure that supports A.I., a recent study of Trump’s speeches is showing how large language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT fall short. Researchers from the College of International Studies, National University of Defense Technology in China chose Trump’s Republican nomination acceptance speech after he survived his assassination attempt, his post-election victory speech, his 2025 inaugural address, and his speech to Congress to test ChatGPT-4’s abilities. They chose those speeches because they were specifically filled with emotionally charged language that often used metaphors to frame political topics. They tasked ChatGPT-4 to analyze the 28,000 word total of the speeches and see if it could understand the context of the speech, identify potential metaphors, categorize them by theme, and explain their likely emotional or ideological impact.

Keep ReadingShow less
medicine, plastic, environment, tylenol, green chemistry

Reduce plastic waste while making a common pain medicine.

Photo credit: Canva

Scottish scientists engineer special E. coli that transforms plastic into Tylenol

E. coli is a very peculiar strain of bacteria. Healthy people and animals have a version of it in their stomachs, but you likely heard of it more often as a dangerous infection that causes stomach pain, fatigue, and illness. However, thanks to Scottish scientists, E. coli can do something else: make over-the-counter pain relievers out of plastic water bottles.

Researchers at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland have reprogrammed a harmless version of E. coli that “ferments” polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastic into para-aminobenzoic acid (PABA). PABA is a precursor that is used to create acetaminophen (also known as paracetamol). Many Americans would recognize acetaminophen as the brand name Tylenol, and it’s contained in other over-the-counter medicines such as Exedrin, Midol, Sudafed, and over 600 other medications to help relieve pain. While the results are still in the early stages before any form of mass production can be feasible, the scientists are hopeful that this could be a very environmentally friendly method to create medicine that also eliminates waste, too.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025