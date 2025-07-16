Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

These 4 high-tech inventions are giving Mother Nature a fighting chance at a brighter future

"Industrialization is destroying the planet - technology is trying to save it."

robots, environment, high-tech, inventions, industry, planet, eco-friendly, green tech, green

Robot ponders and river flows through a forrest.

Image via Canva - Photos by PhonlamaiPhoto's Images and PharmShot
Mark Wales
By Mark WalesJul 16, 2025
Mark Wales
See Full Bio

As we continue to drive industry forward and the human footprint carves a lasting mark on the planet, a growing global crisis demands urgent answers. Solution may very much lie within the tools that created the problem. New technologyechnology is coming to save the planet.

Science continues to come up with new ways to help the environment. You might have heard of plastic eating algae. Maybe you know about giant machines pulling CO2 out of the air. But there are some new technologies and older ones that are showing unexpected value when it comes to protecting the environment.

 drones, seeds, forest, illegal logging, wildlife, technology, soil monitoring, human footprint Hands hold a tree in digital globe.Image via Canva - Photo by Peach_iStock

These are 4 high-tech inventions that prove we can help the planet and not destroy it:

Drones seed forests and monitor illegal logging

 forest, deliver seeds, oak, wild cherry, native, volunteers, deforestation, illegal logging, tropical rainforest, Amazon Drone over forest.Image via Canva - Photo by Justin Wolfert

Drones have been used for war, used to deliver packages, and now used to deliver seeds. BBC wrote about a project designed to expand the rainforests in the South West of Bodmin. In about 8 hours, drones were able to seed 11 hectares of land with 75,000 seeds of oak, alder, wild cherry, birch, and hazel; all of which are native to the area. The project officer Sam Manning was quoted, "Drones are potentially much faster and cheaper at dispersing seeds than volunteers." Also saying, "... many potential woodland creation sites are either too steep, unsafe or remote for people to plant or scatter seeds."

These mini flying machines are also fighting the battle of deforestation and illegal logging. Amazon Conservation describes themselves as, "an organization using science and innovation to protect the Amazon." They use drones to monitor parts of the largest tropical rainforest in the world. Gathering information and evidence, they work with local communities and governments to protect this critical environment necessary for a healthy planet.

Biodegradable Sensors

As advancements in technology have allowed us to monitor the pollutants in soils, take important data on wildlife, and measure general soil health, an unwanted outcome has been electronic waste. The solution lies in eco-friendly, biodegradable sensors. It Direction writes, "These sensors decompose naturally, reducing the environmental footprint." The sensors are composed of material like cellulose, silk proteins, and magnesium. The results are promising moving us toward a cleaner world.

At the University of Glasgow they're creating screen-printed, biodegradable soil sensors to help farmers improve crop yields. Phys Org explains, "The project aims to develop a complete system where the biodegradable sensors are powered by solar cells and supercapacitors also made from sustainable materials, enabling a fully environmentally friendly solution for precision agriculture monitoring."

Solar farms

 solar farm, source of energy, sunshine, wildlife, Germany, vegetation, insects, hectare, animal waste Solar power farm.Image via Canva - Photo by leonard78uk

Another relatively new, green technology that finally shows sustainable promise is solar energy. California uses solar power more than any other source of energy for the state. This past year it surpassed natural gas as the main provider of electricity, and that trend will continue.

An unexpected benefit is some solar farms actually create safe environments for wildlife. A large solar park in Brandenburg, Germany has created a flourishing breeding ground for Larks and other bird species. An article by pv magazine reports that 21 to 47 breeding pairs can be found every 10 hectares. Birds are nesting between the rows and sheep keep the vegetation short. The animal waste brings diverse flora and insects to maintain healthy diets for the birds.

Robots restore coral reefs

coral reefs, robots, underwater robot, debris, algorithms, marine life, hydrothermal vents, advanced battery technologyLaunching the underwater robot from the CS Responder.Image via Wikimedia Commons under the Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic - Photo by The Official CTBTO Photostream

Underwater drones are making a difference. Recent breakthroughs have robots replanting coral, removing debris, exploring hydrothermal vents, monitoring marine life, and operating in environments to deep and dangerous for human divers. Marine Biodiversity & Sustainability describes these new robots as operating more energy-efficiently and utilizing advanced battery technology that allows them to work longer.

Artificial intelligence executing advanced algorithms, allows the submerged robots to identify various types of waste and perform precise collection of debris. The article further states, "In pilot programs across various marine environments, automated cleanup systems have shown the ability to collect up to 500 kilograms of marine debris daily, operating with minimal human intervention and reduced environmental impact compared to traditional cleanup methods."

Final Thoughts

We've been doing a lot of poisoning to this planet. Often we forget the damage we cause because the convenience is so high. The simple truth is most of us are completely incapable of making any radical changes. Changes that are necessary to turn things around.

Outside of signing a petition, marching against poor policy, or boycotting criminal polluting companies, the fear is there's little for us to do. The hope is young aspiring scientists and experienced experts seeking to leave positive legacy, can create the technology that will right the wrongs. As long as we look toward healthy solutions, there is always hope.

conservationdronesenvironmentinnovationplanetpollutionrobotstechnologywildlifesustainabilityresidual impacteco-sensorsnaturesoilenvironmental technology

The Latest

robots, environment, high-tech, inventions, industry, planet, eco-friendly, green tech, green
Environment

These 4 high-tech inventions are giving Mother Nature a fighting chance at a brighter future

toilet paper roll note, toilet paper note, welcome note, time capsule, home renovation
Wholesome

Couple tracks down author of moving 35-year-old toiler paper note left behind in their new home

stellan skarsgard, lunch, lunch breaks, economy, work culture
Culture

Stellan Skarsgård puts Norway on blast with a great point about cheap lunches on film sets

beer tourism, beer exchange, beer history, tourism, beer
History

Chinese city allows tourists to enjoy and trade brews like stocks in a 'Beer Exchange'

More For You

olives, clean energy, eco-friendly fuel, climate change, deforestation

Olive-based briquettes could replace firewood.

Photo credit: Canva

Tunisian entrepreneur discovers a new environmentally friendly fuel source: olives

Many people are trying to do their part to help the environment and combat climate change in all fashions, large and small. A few people turn that goal into a business. One such person is Yassine Khelifi, a Tunisian entrepreneur behind Bioheat, a company that produces and sells burnable bricks made from olive waste as fuel.

Tunisia is one of the world’s biggest producers of olive oil, projected to create 340,000 tonnes of olive oil from 2024 through the end of 2025. The process of creating olive oil creates leftover waste or “pomace.” Rural Tunisians had been burning this olive waste for fuel for their furnaces and using it as feed for livestock for centuries. This is where Khelfi saw potential for an eco-friendly business.

Keep ReadingShow less
diaper, landfill, environment, waste, fungi

A new disposable diaper can be eaten by a fungus in landfills.

Photo credit: Canva

Breakthrough eco-friendly diapers are designed to eat themselves in landfills

As any parent knows, dealing with diapers is a dirty business. Aside from the unpleasant necessity of changing the child, there's the issue of dealing with and disposing of the used diapers and, subsequently, how they form mountains of additional trash in our landfills. This made the folks at HIRO Technologies ask themselves, “What if we made a diaper that could ‘eat’ itself away?”

This is how HIRO Technologies developed the HIRO MycoDigestible Diaper. Each diaper comes with a packet of plastic-eating mycelium fungi that will break down the diaper’s materials and consume it, not only completely decomposing the diaper but also enriching the soil on the landfill ground. All the parent has to do is place the packet into the diaper before taping it up and tossing it into the garbage can.

Keep ReadingShow less
environment, innovation, bees, endangered species, Stanten Island, landfill

Bees and flowers hope to recapture the ecosystem at Freshkills landfill.

Pictures from Canva Photos by DAPA Images and D-Dteinmeyer

Staten Island transforms giant garbage dump into a stunning oasis for bees and butterflies

Staten Island is known for its up close views of the Statue of Liberty and Manhattan skyline, some playful jeering by the other burrows of New York City calling it “the forgotten borough,” and over 170 parks. It also once claimed the world’s largest landfill taking in a colossal 29,000 tons of trash per day.

Freshkills landfill sits on over 150 million tons of solid waste and now it’s getting an environmental make over. With the planting of 50,000 native violets, the Freshkills Park Alliance wants to bring bees, monarch butterflies, and all the little pollinating organisms to reshape the area and help balance the local ecosystem.

Keep ReadingShow less
deep drop camera, fantastic pit, cave exploration, Georgia, exploring

View of Cuevas del Drach, in Porto Cristo, Manacor, Mallorca, Spain

Photo via Wiki commons

Explorers drop GoPro camera into America's deepest pit, the clip is absolutely chilling

Imagine standing at the entrance of a dark, mysterious cave, its passages twisting deep underground. While the thought of sliding into the unknown might spook most, for thrill-seekers, it's just another day of exploration. The @ActionAdventureTwins, a duo of cave explorers on YouTube, captured this eerie experience by dropping a GoPro into one of the deepest pits in the US. The video, now a viral hit, has left many viewers with chills.

The video, posted by James and Edward, the @ActionAdventureTwins, has racked up 362,000 views and nearly a thousand comments. It also features guests Nate and Ben, identical twins from Pennsylvania who run their own adventure channel, @DeepFreedom.

Keep ReadingShow less
Photo of a beaver in water

Wild beavers have been released for the first time in a Dorset nature reserve, over 400 years after the semi-aquatic creatures went extinct in England.

Photo by Francesco Ungaro on Unsplash

Over 400 years after going extinct in England, wild beavers released in nature reserve

Wild beavers have been released for the first time in a Dorset nature reserve, over 400 years after the semi-aquatic creatures went extinct in England. One official at the National Trust, the heritage and nature conservation charity, called the move a "real watershed moment" of the species' history in the country.

Two pairs of Eurasian beavers were released at the 82-acre Little Sea lake within the Purbeck Heaths National Nature Reserve, which is unrestricted by fenced enclosures. The news arrives one week after a major policy announcement by government agencies DEFRA (Department for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs) and Natural England, allowing these animals to legally roam here for the first time since the 16th century.

Keep ReadingShow less
Gigantic ocean discovered 400 miles beneath Earth’s surface challenges what we know about the planet's water
Representative Cover Image Source: Pexels
Jeremy Bishop

Gigantic ocean discovered 400 miles beneath Earth’s surface challenges what we know about the planet's water

Earth's abundance of water is what makes it a "blue planet." Scientists have long speculated about how all this water ended up here. Some studies suggested that water arrived on Earth through collisions with icy comets or asteroids. However, the question persisted: Did Earth's water come from outer space or from within? A 2014 study provided insight into this mystery when scientists discovered a massive reservoir of water trapped within hot mantle rocks. The findings were published in the journal Science.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Anni RoenkaeRepresentative Image Source: Pexels | Anni Roenkae

Keep ReadingShow less
A man looks through binoculars
man using black binoculars at daytime
Representative photo by Forest Simon on Unsplash

Video captures scientists' euphoria after spotting bird believed extinct for 140 years

From mammoths to saber-toothed cats, extinct creatures have fascinated us for decades. But the idea of a supposedly extinct species reappearing after more than a century is nearly unimaginable. That’s exactly how a group of scientists felt during an expedition in Papua New Guinea, where they spotted the black-naped pheasant pigeon—a bird that was thought to be extinct for 140 years. Their elation, captured in a viral video, was shared on Reddit by u/rarepredator in the r/interestingasfuck group, where it’s generating buzz across social media.

“Suddenly I was confronted with this image of what at that time felt like a mythical creature,” shared Jordan Boersma, the expedition's leader, with the National Audubon Society. “It was, without exaggeration, the most surreal moment of my life.” The camera trap had captured an unmistakable image of the elusive pheasant pigeon, which hadn’t been seen since 1882. John Mittermeier of the American Bird Conservancy, who co-led the expedition, echoed the wonder: “To find something that’s been gone for that long, that you’re thinking is almost extinct, and then to figure out that it’s not extinct, it feels like finding a unicorn or a Bigfoot. It’s extraordinarily unusual.”

Keep ReadingShow less
View of Cuevas del Drach, in Porto Cristo, Manacor, Mallorca, Spain.

View of Cuevas del Drach, in Porto Cristo, Manacor, Mallorca, Spain.

View of Cuevas del Drach, in Porto Cristo, Manacor, Mallorca, Spain.

Explorers drop GoPro camera into America's deepest pit, the clip is giving people chills

Imagine standing at the entrance of a dark, mysterious cave, its passages twisting deep underground. While the thought of sliding into the unknown might spook most, for thrill-seekers, it's just another day of exploration. The @ActionAdventureTwins, a duo of cave explorers on YouTube, captured this eerie experience by dropping a GoPro into one of the deepest pits in the US. The video, now a viral hit, has left many viewers with chills.

The video, posted by James and Edward, the @ActionAdventureTwins, has racked up 362,000 views and nearly a thousand comments. It also features guests Nate and Ben, identical twins from Pennsylvania who run their own adventure channel, @DeepFreedom.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025