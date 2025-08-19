Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Arnold Schwarzenegger keeps a statue of an evil dictator in his home. His reasoning is perfect.

“I like to show people losers.”

arnold schwarzenegger, vladimir lenin, gerrymandering, politics, American

Why does the Terminator own a bust of Vladimir Lenin?

Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons
Erik Barnes
By Erik BarnesAug 19, 2025
Erik Barnes
See Full Bio

Arnold Schwarzenegger is a movie star that accomplished the American dream in movie-like fashion. Starting from humble beginnings in Austria, he made his way to the United States for a better life, fame, and fortune, and eventually got elected into public office. The immigrant Arnie is proud of his adopted home. So, why does he have a bust of noted Soviet Union leader Vladimir Lenin in his mansion?

Well, the Lenin bust isn’t the only notorious statue Schwarzenegger has owned. He actually had several busts of “Stalin, Khrushchev, Andropov, Chernenko—every Russian leader but Brezhnev and Kosygin,” according to a 2015 Rolling Stone interview. His then-wife Maria Shriver told him to get rid of them, but he kept the one bust of Lenin. But why did he have them in the first place? And why keep the Lenin bust?

- YouTube youtube.com

“I like to show people losers…,” he said pointing at the Lenin statue. “And winners.” He then gestured to busts of American leaders he admired, such as Abraham Lincoln, John F. Kennedy, and Ronald Reagan. While many consider his time serving as governor of California a mixed bag, whether a person is on the left or the right politically, few can doubt that Schwarzenegger wants what he believes is best for America, even when he doesn't personally benefit from it.

This is why Schwarzenegger has been especially vocal on social media. His concern is the current dust-up between Texas and California regarding their voting districts. Texas Republicans’ plan to redistrict voting districts in the state to obtain more seats in the House of Representatives at the request of President Donald Trump. As a means to counter this move, California governor Gavin Newsom is pushing to redraw maps in his state to match up those new seats, should Texas make the first move. Such moves create an advantage for political parties currently in power in those states, and lessen the impact of the ballot box should officials fall short in the eyes of their constituents. Schwarzenegger, in his view, believes this gerrymandering standoff leaves voters out in the cold.

“It’s not a battle between Democrats and Republicans,” Schwarzenegger said to The Houston Chronicle. “This is a battle between the politicians and the people. I go with the people.”

- YouTube youtu.be

"He believes gerrymandering is evil, no matter which party does it, and he has opposed it everywhere since his first unsuccessful campaign in 2005 in California. He considers the successful campaigns in 2008 and 2010 some of his proudest moments,” said Schwarzenegger's spokesperson, Daniel Ketchell, to ABC News. “For the politicians, this is about the next election. For him, this is a 20-year battle to 'terminate gerrymandering' regardless of the party at fault.”

As Ketchell mentioned, Schwarzenegger’s fight against gerrymandering isn’t a recent one. During Schwarzenegger’s time as governor, he passed Proposition 11 in California to set up a nonpartisan redistricting commission in the state. Since then, even though he no longer holds political office, he has continued to push and endorse similar nonpartisan commissions to form in other states. In 2018 and 2022, he filed amicus briefs to the Supreme Court in efforts to stop gerrymandering from taking hold in congressional districts. Clearly, he saw this as a problem in the past that’s coming into a giant partisan battle in the present.

Regardless of where a person stands politically, Schwarzenegger appears to come from a now-rare breed of American thinking. He just wants the people to have their voice heard without it becoming skewed through the manipulations of the elected, regardless of whether they’re Republican or Democrat. After all is done (or undone) regarding the state redistricting, the real questions are which persons will become statues to be added to Schwarzenegger’s collection. Who will be alongside American leaders with his respect or placed next to losers like Lenin?

american dreamgerrymanderingmanipulationspoliticiansredistricting commissionrussian leadersocial mediasoviet unionunited statesvladimir leninarnold schwarzenegger

The Latest

arnold schwarzenegger, vladimir lenin, gerrymandering, politics, American
Politics

Arnold Schwarzenegger keeps a statue of an evil dictator in his home. His reasoning is perfect.

human embryo, fertility, IVF, in vitro fertilization, research, ex vivo implantation platform, microscopy, doctors
Health

In major fertility breakthrough, scientists film first-ever embryo implantation

guitar, prince, the roots, captain kirk douglas, guitar smashing
Culture

Prince broke a borrowed guitar with a wild onstage toss in 2013. But the story ended well.

good deed, acts of kindness, altruism, returned wallet, faith in humanity
Good People

Mechanic returns wallet to stranger 11 years after he lost it and it changes the man's life

More For You

political quiz, republican democrat quiz, non-political test, political affiliation predictor, psychology and politics, voting behavior, ChartsMe quiz, taste and politics

Image of text asking: "Is your brain Democratic or Republican?"

Reddit

These 16 non-political questions can predict whether you’re a Democrat or Republican

Recent polls suggest that Republicans and Democrats have slightly different tastes that have nothing to do with politics. If you like cats, The Beatles, and Starbucks, you tend to vote Democrat. If you're into Toby Keith, Budweiser, and Dunkin' Donuts, you tend to vote Republican.

But a new quiz from the Pew Research Center uses 16 non-political questions to place people into one of nine political typology groups. These questions avoid hot-button issues and instead look at deeper values and beliefs. Curious where you land? Take the quiz before scrolling further.

Keep ReadingShow less
diverse friendships, politics, study, republican, democrat

There is one factor that could unite the right and left.

Photo credit: Canva

Why having friends with different beliefs is the key to fix America's political divide

Over recent years, there have been articles, polls, and data discussing and showcasing the deepening political divide in the United States. The polarization between liberals and conservatives appears higher than it has ever been in the country’s history. However, a series of published studies show that there is a social factor that can make right wingers and left wingers flap together: having a diverse group of friends.

Studies from City University of New York shed light on what can cause dedicated Republicans and staunch Democrats to reach across the aisle towards one another and even become friends themselves. The authors of the published study, Kyle Anderson, Grace Flores-Robles, and Daryl Wout, were inspired by previous research that found that people expected to be treated more fairly and with less bias when the person they were interacting with had a racially diverse set of friends. They wondered if there would be similar patterns observed when two politically opposed persons interacted. In short, they wanted to see if people would feel less anxiety and less judged about their political affiliation talking to a person who had different political beliefs but still had a politically diverse friend group compared to a person who was “true blue” or “bled red.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Pregnant woman, pregnant women, pregnant, Alabama, laws, legislation

This new bipartisan bill could help pregnant mothers.

Photo credit: Canva

Alabama lawmakers pass healthcare law for pregnant women in rare bipartisan team-up

Due to limited access to healthcare, economic struggle, and various other factors, Alabama’s infant mortality rate is appallingly high. In fact, infant mortality has been a troubling issue throughout the American South in recent years. In spite of enhanced political division in the United States, Alabama lawmakers from the left and right side of the aisle came together and unanimously passed a bill that offers pregnant mothers expedited access to Medicaid, with the bill currently awaiting Governor Kay Ivey’s signature. Both the left and the right had the same goal, with the only difference being messaging.

According to a 2024 March of Dimes report, nearly one in five pregnant women in the state didn’t receive prenatal care until they were five months into their pregnancy. On top of that, less than half of expecting mothers were able to afford the appropriate number of recommended visits to their physicians during their pregnancy. Alabama also had nearly double the national maternal mortality rate as well.

Keep ReadingShow less
Senator Cory Booker, portrait and speaking into a microphone

Cory Booker set a new Senate speech record, speaking for over 25 hours.

Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons

Cory Booker just made history by destroying a racist milestone that haunted America's past

On April 1, 2025, Cory Booker broke a record that stood for nearly 68 years. On the Senate floor, Booker spoke for a total of 25 hours and four minutes, starting the day before and speaking through the night into the following day. The previous record-holder, Strom Thurman, spoke for 24 hours and 18 minutes. Booker not only beat the record by 46 minutes, he also washed a racist stain from America’s leader board.

The motivation behind Booker’s speech was two-fold. First, he wanted to express his thoughts regarding the current Trump administration and its drastic cuts of federal funding to several public agencies. Secondly, as a Black man, Booker wanted to beat Thurman’s record because of why Thurman spoke for so long in the first place.

Keep ReadingShow less
Man fixing laptop

Legislation has been introduced in all 50 states that would allow you to freely fix your electronics.

Photo credit: Canva

Wisconsin just became the latest state to introduce a historic 'right to repair' law

On February 20, 2025, Wisconsin became the last state to have introduced a right-to-repair law in the United States. The new bill would require manufacturers to make repair documentation, data, parts, and tools available to owners and independent mechanics at a fair price. This law is specifically targeted towards manufacturers of agricultural equipment such as tractors, to allow farmers to either repair their equipment themselves or hire the mechanic of their choice rather than being forced to depend on the manufacturer for repairs.

As mentioned, this bill isn’t the only one. Massachusetts, New York, Minnesota, Colorado, California, and Oregon have already passed right to repair laws in their state, with 20 other states considering and introducing right-to-repair bills. The remaining states have had bills introduced that were turned down. As with most legislation, it could take years for a bill to be formed into law through the proper channels.

Keep ReadingShow less
Senators with image of school kids eating lunch.

Senators Smith and Blessing reach across the aisle to feed school children.

Photo credit: Ohio Capital Journal/Canva

Republicans and Democrats unite to provide free breakfast and lunch to Ohio students

A bipartisan proposal could help feed young bodies and minds. Republican State Senator Louis W. Blessing III and Democratic State Senator Kent Smith worked together across the aisle to propose S.B. 109, a law that would provide free breakfast and lunch to all students in public and chartered nonpublic schools throughout the state of Ohio. Given that one in five children in Ohio go hungry according to Feeding America, this law could provide a positive impact statewide.

If passed, Ohio will become the ninth state to implement a free school meal program alongside California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, and Vermont. As a side benefit, this movement would also encourage children to attend and stay in school.

Keep ReadingShow less
Texas teens win major victory against censorship law targeting LGBTQ youth
Iowa Students Protest Anti-LGBTQ Legislation | Students at h… | Flickr
www.flickr.com

Texas teens win major victory against censorship law targeting LGBTQ youth

In a world where many people don't feel they have a voice, students in Texas galvanized to find ways to get heard on issues that directly affect them. Forming Students Engaging in Advancing Texas (SEAT) has been transformative, not only for the involved students in Texas, but for youth in other states around the country who are inspired to do the same. SEAT's vision, according to their website, "is normalizing the presence of students in educational policymaking – nothing about us, without us. We strive for a day where students speaking at school board meetings is a norm, not an anomaly."

Their impact has been far-reaching. From fundraising for libraries to fighting bills that prohibit LGBTQ extracurricular school activities, they show up and advocate whenever they can.

Keep ReadingShow less
A person, surrounded by straws, looks confused

Trump promises an executive order to end a push toward paper straws.

Photo credit: Canva

Trump says he'll ban paper straws in government and replace them with plastic

After opening his second presidential term with a flurry of controversial executive orders—touching on everything from tariffs to illegal immigration to transgender people serving in the military—President Trump promised to take aim at another, perhaps less expected, target: drinking straws.

"I will be signing an Executive Order next week ending the ridiculous Biden push for Paper Straws, which don’t work," he wrote Friday, Feb. 7 on his social media platforms. "BACK TO PLASTIC!" The post appeared to target the former president’s July 2024 environmental initiative to "phase out" single-use plastics in federal department and agencies.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025