Culture

Friend Dog Studios Recut 2016 As A Horror Movie

by Tod Perry

December 29, 2016 at 12:50
Copy Link

Back in 2012, right-wing political propagandist Dinesh D’Souza released 2016: Obama’s America which predicted end times for the U.S. if Barack Obama won a second term. Four years later, D’Souza’s prophesy that Obama would unleash a radical agenda that brings the U.S. to its knees has been proven wildly incorrect. But although D’Souza was wrong, 2016 has been a complete horror show for reasons having nothing to do with the outgoing president. 

To sound the death knell for 2016, the filmmakers at Friend Dog Studios have recut this year as a horror film trailer. In the video clip, a group of friends try to survive a year that has taken legendary performers such as Prince, David Bowie, and Carrie Fisher. They also must come to terms with Brexit, ward off a diabolical killer wearing a Donald Trump mask, and survive exploding phones. Let’s hope that the horror that was 2016 isn’t just a coming attraction for 2017 or we’re all screwed.

 

 

 

8 Places To Cut Financial Corners In 2017 (And 8 Times It's Worth It To Spend) about 1 hour ago Friend Dog Studios Recut 2016 As A Horror Movie about 2 hours ago A Comet Will Cross The  Moon On New Year's Eve about 3 hours ago How Reddit Became The Internet's Therapist about 3 hours ago Poll Shows That Trump Voters Are More Likely To Believe In Conspiracies about 4 hours ago Para Dance Is Elegant, Inspired, And Not What You'd Expect about 5 hours ago Obama Signs Bill Protecting Atheists And Humanists From Persecution  about 5 hours ago Boxing Is The One-Two Punch Kids In India Need about 21 hours ago Mark Hamill Writes Heartbreaking Tribute To Carrie Fisher about 24 hours ago Let's Get To The Bottom Of Why Male And Female Coaches Are Treated Differently 1 day ago Michael Moore On The 5 Things You Can Do Right Now About Donald J. Trump 1 day ago Our Fight For Equal Pay Is About More Than Just Soccer 1 day ago
