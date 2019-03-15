  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    This writer explains why millennials ‘refuse to grow up’ in viral thread.
    by Nicole Flasco
  2. 2 2
    12 non-threatening leadership strategies for women.
    by Sarah Cooper
  3. 3 3
    Artist reveals the hidden side of long-term relationships in 15 perfect illustrations. 
    by Raleigh Van Ness
  4. 4 4
    After rumors of her death spread online, this distressingly-thin beauty blogger is finally getting help.
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek is back with a heartfelt thank you to everyone who is supporting him.
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    In 1938, Nazis demanded to know if ‘The Hobbit’ author was Jewish. He responded with a high-class burn. 
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    Alanis Morissette And James Corden Sing An Updated Version of ‘Ironic’ 
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    Guy puts ex-buddy on blast for sending racist, abusive messages to women on Tinder.
    by May Wilkerson
Culture

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek is back with a heartfelt thank you to everyone who is supporting him.

by Tod Perry

March 15, 2019 at 13:00
Copy Link
Photo by Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

Earlier this month, “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek made a sobering announcement about his health. 

“Just like 50,000 other people in the United States each year, this week I was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer,” he said in a video recorded on the “Jeopardy!” stage.

“Now normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working,” Trebek said. “And with the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease.”

And love and support he got.

On social media, tributes came in droves from past “Jeopardy!” contestants, celebrities, cancer survivors, and fans of the show. 

While others shared memorable moments from Trebek’s 35-year history as the host of “Jeopardy!”

On Friday, March 15, Trebek released a video shot on the “Jeopardy!” set where he thanked everyone who has supported him after his announcement.

“Hi everyone, I just want to take a few moments to say thanks to the – believe it or not – hundreds of thousands of people who have sent in tweets, texts, emails, cards and letters wishing me well following my recent health announcement,” he said.

“Now obviously, I won’t be able to respond to all of you individually, but I do want you to know that I do read everything I receive,” he continued. “And I am thankful for the kind words, the prayers and the advice you have offered, and I’m extremely touched by the warmth you have expressed in your comments to me. I’m a lucky guy.”

The outpouring of support for Trebek has to be a shot in the arm for a man dealing with such a serious illness. While there’s no evidence that suggests a positive attitude can cure cancer, it can help people live their best life while fighting the disease.

Cancer survivor Jane Ashley wrote an empowering editorial for Philly.com that championed the benefits of having a positive attitude while battling a serious illness.

A positive attitude helps people cope with a disease which strikes without warning and  can recur despite aggressive treatment. Elizabeth Edwards said it best, “A positive attitude is not going to save you. What it's going to do is, every day, between now and the day you die, whether that’s a short time from now or a long time from now, that every day, you’re going to actually live.”

The folks at Up Here, a Canadian community-building non-profit, are doing their part to help beat pancreatic cancer by selling pins featuring Canada’s favorite son with all proceeds going to the Pancreatic Cancer Canada Foundation.

via Up Here

Share image by Jeopardy! / YouTube 

Recently on GOOD
The Planet

Recently discovered footage shows Bernie’s been warning us about ecological disaster since before it was cool. ​

The video is from 1989 when he was mayor of Burlington, Vermont.  by Tod Perry
The Planet

Trump official says seismic gun tests don’t hurt animals. Then a congressman blew an air horn in his face.

Putting them on blast. by Leo Shvedsky
Communities

Nancy Pelosi says she’s against impeaching President Trump.

“He’s just not worth it.” by Eric Pfeiffer
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek is back with a heartfelt thank you to everyone who is supporting him.
Recent
Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek is back with a heartfelt thank you to everyone who is supporting him. about 1 hour ago Guy discovers his divorced parents are dating and the internet is thirsty on their behalf. about 3 hours ago White students asked this African-American student to give up his seat. He trolled them to oblivion. about 3 hours ago Anti-vaxx mom asks how to protect her daughter from measles outbreak. The internet delivered. about 24 hours ago Ellen Page called out Chris Pratt for his homophobic church, and his response proves her point. 2 days ago Guy’s sexist list explaining how to be a ‘beautiful woman’ blows up in his face. 2 days ago After rumors of her death spread online, this distressingly-thin beauty blogger is finally getting help. 3 days ago Recently discovered footage shows Bernie’s been warning us about ecological disaster since before it was cool. ​ 3 days ago Trump official says seismic gun tests don’t hurt animals. Then a congressman blew an air horn in his face. 4 days ago Nancy Pelosi says she’s against impeaching President Trump. 4 days ago Clever guy uses a weird duck story to get a girl’s number on Tinder.  4 days ago Yelp will now tell you which businesses are owned by women so you can support them. 4 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers