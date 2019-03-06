Recently on GOOD
Here are some people Judge Ellis was harder on than Paul Manafort. Justice was not served today.
A female cyclist shut down a race by catching up to the men, and we're here for it. “I can not believe they did that. I wonder if it is because our male egos are so fragile.”
The first all-female spacewalk is happening, because even space has a gender gap that needs to be closed. Possibly one of the best real-life instances of women supporting other women.
These 19 Millennials share what it’s truly like living paycheck to paycheck. Living paycheck-to-paycheck creates countless terrifying moments.
A new study of over 650,000 children finds — once again — that vaccines don’t cause autism. The science is clear: vaccinations don’t cause autism.
9/11 survivors still aren’t getting the healthcare they need. But Jon Stewart isn’t giving up on them. “The idea that 18 years later they’re still tugging on the hemline on the government to get this bill through and get it funded properly is truly beyond comprehension."
A hipster complained his photo was in an ‘all hipsters look alike’ article and then realized it was a different hipster.
