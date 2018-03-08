  • Trending
Florida School Teacher Under Investigation For Leading A Double Life As An Alt-Right Podcaster

by Tod Perry

March 8, 2018 at 9:10
A middle school social studies teacher at Crystal River Middle School in Florida is under investigation for hosting an alt-right podcast and spreading her political views in the classroom. The investigation comes after The Huffington Post ran a piece outing Dayanna Volitich as Tiana Dalichov, the host of “Unapologetic.”
 

On the podcast, Volitich, as Dalichov, spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories and said Muslims should be eradicated from the Earth. She also praised alt-right leaders Arthur Jones, Patrick Casey, and former KKK Grand Wizard David Duke on the show.

Volitich used the Dalichov pseudonym on two Facebook pages, a Twitter account, and a YouTube channel. 

After the Huffington Post piece, the Citrus County School District superintendent announced that Volitich had been removed from the classroom and was under investigation.

Volitich has not denied that she’s Dalichov, but she said in a statement that her show and social media persona were satirical in nature.

“None of the statements released about my being a white nationalist or white supremacist have any truth to them, nor are my political beliefs injected into my teaching of social studies curriculum. While operating under the Russian pseudonym ‘Tiana Dalichov’ on social media and the Unapologetic Podcast, I employed political satire and exaggeration, mainly to the end of attracting listeners and followers, and generating conversation about the content discussed between myself and my guests.” 

 

Florida School Teacher Under Investigation For Leading A Double Life As An Alt-Right Podcaster
