Three weeks ago, Americans were flummoxed that president-elect Donald Trump was still involved in the reboot of “The Celebrity Apprentice,” a reality TV show he hosted from 2008 to 2015. Trump spokesperson Kellyanne Conway said he would serve as executive producer and work on the show in his “spare time.” But later, Trump followed up on Twitter saying “I have NOTHING to do with The Apprentice except for fact that I conceived it with Mark B & have a big stake in it. Will devote ZERO TIME!”

On Monday January 2nd, “The New Celebrity Apprentice” debuted starring former California Governor and The Terminator star, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and listed Trump as executive producer. Although he allegedly has nothing to do with the show, Trump took time out of his preparations for the oval office to bash Schwarzenegger and tout his own performance on the show. His tweet was odd given the fact that he has a stake in the show. But completely in-character for a person whose need for self-aggrandizement often eclipses his commitments to both business and country.

After Trump slammed Schwarzenegger for the show’s ratings, “The Governator” responded by taking the high road.

Then the former two-term Governor took things a step further by giving some advice to the political novice, Trump.

Schwarzenegger’s “The New Celebrity Apprentice” debuted to 4.9 million viewers and received a 1.9 out of 4 rating with the under-50 demographic. The previous season premiere, hosted by Trump in January 2015, had a 2.4 in the under-50 demographic and 6.8 million viewers. What Trump fails to realize is the show’s low ratings may be due to his involvement. The latest Economist/YouGov poll found that 51 percent of Americans have an unfavorable opinion of the president-elect. That’s no way to attract monster ratings in prime time.

