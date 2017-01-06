  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Forensic Scientist Recreates the Face of Jesus Christ
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    Celebrity Booted From Ellen's Show After Making Homophobic Remarks
    by Leo Shvedsky
  3. 3 3
    Bernie Sanders Took To The Senate Floor With A Tweet From Trump Printed For All To See
    by Penn Collins
  4. 4 4
    Mom Has Beautiful Photo Series Taken Of Newborn Twins She Knew Didn't Have Much Time Left
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  5. 5 5
    Scientists Discovered A New State Of Water, Proving How Much We Still Don’t Know
    by Kate Ryan
  6. 6 6
    Republican Tries To Publicly Embarrass Obama And Backfires Hilariously
    by Kate Ryan
  7. 7 7
    Dan Rather Has A Message For Journalists Normalizing Trump’s Lies
    by Leo Shvedsky
  8. 8 8
    Twitter Parody Account Shows What A Grown-Up Trump Would Sound Like
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    One Man’ s Innovative Design For A Nursing Home Could Be The Template For Improved Senior Living
    by Penn Collins
Culture

Arnold Schwarzenegger Takes The High Road After Trump's Twitter Diss

by Tod Perry

January 6, 2017 at 11:35
Copy Link
via Twitter

Three weeks ago, Americans were flummoxed that president-elect Donald Trump was still involved in the reboot of “The Celebrity Apprentice,” a reality TV show he hosted from 2008 to 2015. Trump spokesperson Kellyanne Conway said he would serve as executive producer and work on the show in his “spare time.” But later, Trump followed up on Twitter saying “I have NOTHING to do with The Apprentice except for fact that I conceived it with Mark B & have a big stake in it. Will devote ZERO TIME!” 

On Monday January 2nd, “The New Celebrity Apprentice” debuted starring former California Governor and The Terminator star, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and listed Trump as executive producer. Although he allegedly has nothing to do with the show, Trump took time out of his preparations for the oval office to bash Schwarzenegger and tout his own performance on the show. His tweet was odd given the fact that he has a stake in the show. But completely in-character for a person whose need for self-aggrandizement often eclipses his commitments to both business and country.

After Trump slammed Schwarzenegger for the show’s ratings, “The Governator” responded by taking the high road. 

Then the former two-term Governor took things a step further by giving some advice to the political novice, Trump.

Schwarzenegger’s “The New Celebrity Apprentice” debuted to 4.9 million viewers and received a 1.9 out of 4 rating with the under-50 demographic. The previous season premiere, hosted by Trump in January 2015, had a 2.4 in the under-50 demographic and 6.8 million viewers. What Trump fails to realize is the show’s low ratings may be due to his involvement. The latest Economist/YouGov poll found that 51 percent of Americans have an unfavorable opinion of the president-elect. That’s no way to attract monster ratings in prime time.  

Here’s how Twitter responded to Trump’s Twitter clapback. 

Survey

How GOOD are we?

Tell Us

Take the Survey

GOODFest

A livestream festival for good.
Recently on GOOD
Sports

This NFL Star May Have Just Written The Greatest Resignation Letter Of All Time

If ever there was a “mic drop” resignation letter, this is it.  by Penn Collins
Health

God Banned By Facebook For Wanting Healthcare and Education

“I'm just trying to speak at their level of talking, the Trump level. It seems like I was too successful with that. The truth hurts.” — God.  by Adam Albright-Hanna
Health

A Blind Man Put A GoPro On His Guide Dog To Show How Much Daily Abuse They Face

"It makes it so much harder than it needs to be.” by Penn Collins
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Muslim-owned eatery making news for very un-America-like business practices. https://t.co/2DnYzoq0TH https://t.co/A45w2Fp6cN
Arnold Schwarzenegger Takes The High Road After Trump's Twitter Diss
Recent
This Mountain Biking Race Is A Muddy Catastrophe You Can’t Stop Watching 22 minutes ago Trump Will Ask Congress, Not Mexico, To Pay For His Ridiculous Border Wall  about 1 hour ago Muslim-Owned Eatery Making News For Very Un-America-Like Business Practices about 1 hour ago Just (Don’t) Do It about 1 hour ago Six Indigenous Activists You Should Know In 2017 about 2 hours ago Watch This College Basketball Team Trick Its Opponent Into Defending The Wrong Basket about 2 hours ago This NFL Star May Have Just Written The Greatest Resignation Letter Of All Time about 2 hours ago Arnold Schwarzenegger Takes The High Road After Trump's Twitter Diss about 2 hours ago God Banned By Facebook For Wanting Healthcare and Education about 2 hours ago A Blind Man Put A GoPro On His Guide Dog To Show How Much Daily Abuse They Face about 3 hours ago Michelle Obama's Final Remarks Will Leave You In Tears about 3 hours ago The Sport That Changed Me: Congressman Adam Schiff And The Sports Trifecta  about 4 hours ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers