Arnold Schwarzenegger Has Brilliant Plan To Fix Trump White House

by Leo Shvedsky

February 2, 2017 at 13:45
President Trump is now literally the most powerful person in the world but he’s still seemingly obsessed with settling scores in the world of reality television.

While attending the National Prayer Breakfast, one of the more serious and beloved institutions in Washington, DC the commander-in-chief used his opening remarks not to heal our nation or even throw a bone to his religious base. Nope, he used the center stage to attack Arnold Schwarzenegger, the former California governor and action film icon who has taken over for Trump as host of “The Apprentice” tv show.

But as Trump is quickly learning, when you fire shots at Arnold, Arnold fires back.

“We know how that turned out,” Trump said, mocking Schwarzenegger’s current run as host. “The ratings went right down the tubes. It has been a disaster.”

This isn’t the first time the two Republicans have publicly sparred since Trump won the election but it was an awkward moment that ended with Trump asking the audience to “pray for Arnold … for those ratings.”

Well, Arnold has become quite the Twitter aficionado and didn’t waste any time firing back. In a short, 14-second-video posted to his account, the 69-year-old former immigrant flexed his rhetorical muscle with an idea we can all get behind:

"Hey Donald. I have a great idea. Why don't we switch jobs? You take over TV, cause you're such an expert in ratings. And I take over your job, so that people can finally sleep comfortably again."

