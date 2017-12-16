Artificial Sweeteners Are Water Pollution Whistleblowers 

Recently on GOOD
Kaepernick’s Visit To Riker’s Island Sparks Controversy “This will only encourage inmates to continue to attack Correction Officers at a time when we need more protection.”
How To Fight Cancer With Your Phone 5 billion people have smartphones but no health care. But what if you could snap a photo and get a diagnosis?
Worthy Cause Countdown: This Youth Baseball Team Needs $185 For Equipment ”My goal is to provide them with as many opportunities as I can and to help set them up to be successful adults.”
What’s Under These Solar Panels Could Solve World Hunger A simple solution that’ll save space and resources.
Trump May Be The Reason More Students Are Choosing Historically Black Colleges And Universities “The atmosphere at HBCUs offer a space for students to grow and learn without necessarily having to factor that into their college experiences. It’s a safe space in a time where safety concerns and racial tension cannot be denied.”
After An NFL Quarterback Was Rude To Reporters, His Mom Forced Him To Make An Apology Rushing linebackers are no match for a mother’s scolding over manners.
After Being Shot In The Head Twice, Former Rams Receiver Stedman Bailey Is Ready To Return To The NFL LiAngelo Ball Admits He Only Thanked Trump Because UCLA Made Him Do It American Children Continue To Fall Behind The Rest Of The World In Reading Comprehension Hockey Legend Luc Robitaille’s Wife Admits To Being Harassed By Donald Trump Brave Little Brother Thinks His Sister's Wrestling Match Is Real, Rushes To Her Defense U.S. Olympic Skier Lindsey Vonn Opens Up About What Happened After She Criticized Trump Worthy Cause Countdown: This High School Baseball Team Needs Just $146 For Equipment Activists Use Expert Prank To Show Redskins How Easy It Would Be To Change Racist Name An L.A. Rams Player Gave An Amazing Holiday Gift To Hundreds Of Elementary School Kids Minor League Hockey Team's Annual 'Teddy Bear Toss' Is An Amazing Spectacle For A Great Cause Lyft Wants To Help Its Drivers Finish College Some Unforgettable Images From The Bills-Colts ‘Blizzard Bowl’
