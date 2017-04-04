  • Trending
Culture

This Asian Actress Lays Out Hollywood’s Whitewashing Problem With Just Four Words On A T-Shirt

by Penn Collins

April 4, 2017 at 12:50
Michele Selene Ang is a very accomplished actress, starring in Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why, but she’s far from a household name. While most actors never make it to superstardom, for non-whites in the entertainment industry, it’s almost a certainty. While there are certainly exceptions, Hollywood has made whitewashing ethnic roles and scripts to accommodate white American audiences a standard practice. 

With so many roles being taken off the table entirely for actors and actresses simply because of their race, it’s hard not to see it as a sort of systematic repression. 

Awareness of the issue is growing, but the point still hasn’t been driven home for many moviegoers and studio execs. So Michele, who can always be herself to her Instagram audience, rocked a simple, damning shirt highlighting the most recent instances of egregious whitewashing

“Scarlett&Emma&Tilda&Matt” are Scarlet Johansson, who was cast as an Asian character in Ghost in the Shell; Emma Stone, playing a character written as Pacific Islander in Cameron Crowe’s Aloha; Tilda Swinton, who played an Asian mystic in Doctor Strange; and Matt Damon, who portrayed a white hero in the Asian-ensemble action film The Great Wall

Every actor worries about nailing their auditions, getting discovered and making it big. But for non-white actors, they face that struggle knowing that roles written for them are being changed to suit white actors. Even as Hollywood claims to embrace diversity with Oscar nods and diverse casting, the star-making roles are regularly taken just out of reach, reserved for the “bankable” white actors. It’s easy to imagine how offensive and frustrating this is for actors – it has been for a long time. 

With posts like Michele’s, hopefully it will become more offensive and frustrating for everyone else as well. 

The shirts are available for sale, so it’s likely the message of Michele’s post is going to travel a little further than Instagram. 

Recent
I Couldn't Get Into College Because I was Undocumented. So I Went To The White House Instead 4 days ago A Compelling Case For A World Without Pennies 4 days ago Watch MLB Player's Emotional Reaction To Learning He Made The Team 4 days ago The Nice Person's Guide To Negotiating Your Salary  4 days ago Energy Department Just Banned The Most Important Phrases Needed To Address Climate Change—Including "Climate Change" 4 days ago This Infographic Shows How Only 10 Companies Own All The World's Food Brands 4 days ago This Socially Conscious Restaurant Adjusts Its Prices By Neighborhood 4 days ago Why Doctors Soon Might Be Prescribing Video Games 4 days ago 3 Things You Need To Know As A Traveler Post-Brexit 4 days ago There Is No Word In The English Language For This Gorgeous Color  4 days ago "Horrifying" Pat-Down Of A Child By Airport Security Causes Outrage 5 days ago Football Fans Vote Not To Let Their Team Sign This Controversial Player 5 days ago
