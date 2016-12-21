A livestream festival for good.
Recently on GOOD
-
Women Are Missing In Sport Leadership, And It's Time That Changed Sport governing bodies only hurt themselves by their exclusion of women
-
Duke Suspends Its Star Player After Third Instance Of Tripping An Opposing Player Said Coach Mike Krzyzewski, ”He won't play until I feel good about the entire situation and where he is at.”
-
Women Are Normalizing Breastfeeding By Turning Selfies Into Colorful Works Of Art “These women are editing photos not just for themselves, but as gifts for each other.”
-
Photographer Digitally Removes Tattoos From Portraits Of Ex-Gang Members The photographer had no idea ‘the kind of impact their reactions would have on me.’
-
Getting The Best Sleep Of Your Life Is Simpler Than You Think An expert, a scientist, and a narcoleptic tell it like it is
-
Worthy Cause Countdown: This Tiny Colorado Town Needs $759 For Volleyball Equipment Holly, Colorado used to farm beets—now the tiny town just wants to play volleyball
Live Well. Do Good.
Recent
Women Are Missing In Sport Leadership, And It's Time That Changed Duke Suspends Its Star Player After Third Instance Of Tripping An Opposing Player Women Are Normalizing Breastfeeding By Turning Selfies Into Colorful Works Of Art Photographer Digitally Removes Tattoos From Portraits Of Ex-Gang Members Getting The Best Sleep Of Your Life Is Simpler Than You Think Worthy Cause Countdown: This Tiny Colorado Town Needs $759 For Volleyball Equipment The Climate Change Fight Isn’t All-Or-Nothing GOOD Advice From Good People: Eileen Fisher Shares Her Advice On Balancing Business And Family Hillary Clinton’s Biggest Secret—Revealed! 10 Ways Softball Can Change Your Life GOODFest: Bilal Unplugs to Find His Love GOODFest: Jon Boogz Will Keep Dancing ‘Til You Start Paying Attention
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.