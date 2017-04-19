Recently on GOOD
Here’s A Cool New Way To Look At Where Each Dollar You Pay In Taxes Goes “It’s the greatest depth you’re going to get, and it’s accurate”
McDonald’s Employees Used This Brilliantly Simple Tactic To Help The Cops Catch The Facebook Killer The ploy was believable, which made it very effective
Fox Fires Bill O’Reilly While He’s Still On Vacation His replacement could start as early as Monday.
Serena Williams’ Big Announcement Suggests She Was Pregnant During Her Australian Open Championship Run The tennis legend announced today she’s 20 weeks into her pregnancy with fiance Alexis Ohanian
Watch Patriots Explain Why They Didn’t Visit The Trump White House Today Nearly half the team didn’t show up
This Is The Creepy Song That North Korea Blares Through Pyongyang To Wake Up Its Residents It sounds like a swarm of ghosts is haunting the entire city
