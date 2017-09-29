Leopold Wilbur Reppond is just four months old, and having been born with oculocutaneous albinism he has never seen the world clearly. This rare condition affects only one in 17,000 people and severely hampers eyesight by reducing pigmentation in the iris and retina. This left poor Leopold with a diminished sense of depth perception and sharpness of vision. According to Leopold’s father, David, he was forced to see the world and his parents “with his hands.”

On the video above you see the miraculous look that comes across Leopold’s face when he puts on his specially-made glasses and sees his loving mother, Erin, for the first time. “I had some issues holding the camera because I was crying so much,” David told The Daily Mail. “I was overwhelmed with emotion. It’s just very touching. You cannot anticipate how you’re going to feel when something like that happens.”

Update: This article originally appeared on ​April 08, 2016.