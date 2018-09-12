A woman freaked out over the 'lady parts' on the bears on her daughter's christening cake.

Recently on GOOD
Christian college rejects a Navy veteran six credits shy of graduation for being gay. The school doesn’t represent all Christians.
Stephen Miller’s former rabbi berated him with fire and brimstone during his Rosh Hashanah address. Miller is the architect of Trump’s cruel child separation policies.
Why Chaplin’s Speech from The Great Dictator Matters Today The 1940 film offers wisdom that’s relevant in 2018.
Read the incredibly moving diary entry a young woman wrote on September 11, 2001. “I had never kept a diary before, but moving to New York for the first time seemed like a good excuse to start.”
Serena Williams just exposed one of the most sexist double standards in all of sports. The closer you look the more unbelievable it becomes.
