  1
    Server’s Facebook Post Tells The Scary Truth About The Restaurant Business
    by Tod Perry
  2
    Woman Shares Texts Showing The Difference Between A Healthy And Controlling Relationship
    by GOOD Staff
  3
    9 Nonthreatening Leadership Strategies For Women
    by Sarah Cooper
  4
    Aretha Franklin's Shade Towards Taylor Swift Belongs In The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame
    by GOOD Staff
  5
    Servers Busted Making Fun Of Their Customers
    by Adam Albright-Hanna
  6
    13 Old-Timey Words We Should Bring Back And Two We Shouldn’t
    by Tod Perry
  7
    Chilling Video Shows A Heroic Mom Fighting Off A Kidnapper In Broad Daylight
    by Tod Perry
  8
    Hilarious Girl Replaces Pictures Of Her Her Ex With Ryan Reynolds
    by Tod Perry
  9
    Man Shares Beautiful Love Letter to ‘Hero’ Wife on Facebook
    by Craig Carilli
Lifestyle

The Best And Worst States To Have A Baby In 2018

by Tod Perry

August 16, 2018 at 12:20
Copy Link
Black nexus cz Photography/Flickr

Having a baby changes every aspect of your life. Your finances, family dynamics, and professional life can all go through a complete upheaval. It can also cause you to rethink where you live. 

People often move from urban communities to the more family-friendly suburbs upon starting a family. Some even more to another state to be close to relatives.

So where is the best state to have a baby in 2018? 

A new study from Wallethub compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia across 26 key measures of cost, health care accessibility, and family friendliness. Vermont topped the list by ranking number one in lowest infant mortality rate, pediatricians-per capita, and child care centers per capita. The state came in second in most midwives and OB-Gyns as well.

Mississippi ranked the worst due to its high infant mortality rate and poor access to healthcare professionals. 

Check out your state on the map to see where it ranks:

Source: WalletHub
via Wallethub

The worst states to have a baby.

via Wallethub


Read the entire study at Wallethub. 

 

 

Shrae image by Black nexus cz Photography/Flickr

Lifestyle

Hilarious Girl Replaces Pictures Of Her Her Ex With Ryan Reynolds

Reynolds even thought it was cute, too. by Tod Perry
Culture

Response To Person Grieving For Friend Might Be Best Internet Comment Of All Time

“I wish I could say you get used to people dying. I never did. I don't want to.” by Adam Albright-Hanna
Communities

Woman Calls Police On Democratic Campaign Workers For Being Against Trump’s Immigration Policies

She told police she was upset over the candidate challenging Trump’s immigration policies. by Tod Perry
Recent
