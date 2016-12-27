GOOD’s 3 Essential Albums, Books, TV Shows, And Political Moments Of 2016

A livestream festival for good.
Recently on GOOD
I’m With Herland What can a feminist author and her 100-year-old novel teach us about sexism in the 21st century? Just about everything. Charlotte Perkins Gilman’s 1915 book Herland is an eerily relevant tale of patriarchal oppression and sexism for our post-election reality
Fall Of Taliban Finally Gave Kids A Chance In This Sport Judo has become a critical outlet for young women in Afghanistan “(Judo) has given me self-confidence. I can feel something good is happening inside me”
Hypnotize Yourself Into Accomplishing Your New Year’s Resolutions ”Hypnosis is all about results, about creating change”
5 Things You Could Do If You Cut Your Expensive Coffee Habit In 2017 If you bought coffee every work day of 2016, you spent about $648
Worthy Cause Countdown: This Brooklyn Middle School Needs $224 For Basketball Uniforms On the 12th and final day of Giftmas, here’s last chance to help a struggling youth sports program in need
Worthy Cause Countdown: This Los Angeles Girls’ Lacrosse Team Needs $246 For Goggles Help keep youg athletes safe during the 12 Days of Giftmas
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.