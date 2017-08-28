New Data Reveals Best And Worst Places To Be Gay In America

Recently on GOOD
Joe Biden Believes We Are ‘Living Through A Battle For The Soul Of This Nation’ He has a valuable perspective on race in America.
Mexico Won’t Pay For Trump’s Wall But Pledges To Help Harvey Relief Efforts Even after Trump’s attacks, Mexico still wants to be a good nieghbor.
A Comedy Sketch Brilliantly Explains How The Student Loan Market Became Such A Mess It’s funny because it’s (horrifyingly) true.
Disaster Prep Lessons From Monsoon Season What Texas can learn from a poverty-stricken island.
The Killings Of Black Men Are More Likely To Be Labelled ‘Justifiable’ Who gets to decide which murders are reasonable? How a quirk of legalese placed millions of black Americans in jeopardy.
During His Phoenix Speech, It Became Painfully Clear Donald Trump Doesn’t Know What ‘Clean Coal’ Means “We’ve ended the war on beautiful, clean coal,” he said immediately before revealing he doesn’t understand what clean coal is.
