  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Artist Creates Amazing Inflatable Shower Curtain To Help Save Water 
    by Craig Carilli
  2. 2 2
    How Frank Lloyd Wright Could Solve The Urban Design Challenges Of Today   
    by Wendy Gilmartin
  3. 3 3
    Response To Person Grieving For Friend Might Be Best Internet Comment Of All Time
    by Adam Albright-Hanna
  4. 4 4
    Reese Witherspoon Opens Up About Escaping An Abusive Relationship 
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    Ivanka Trump Takes Heat For Tone-Deaf Black History Month Tweet
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    White Supremacists Recruiting On College Campuses Has Hit ‘Unprecedented’ Levels 
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    Republican Party Nominates The Former Head Of The American Nazi Party For Congress
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    Calls To The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline Triple After Logic’s Grammy Performance
    by Tod Perry
Innovation

How Struggling Schools Can Use Big Data To Become (Practically) Overnight Successes

by Kate Ryan

February 9, 2018 at 11:30
Copy Link
Image via COD Newsroom/Flickr.

THE GOOD NEWS:

Schools are developing innovative solutions to improve graduation rates.

It isn’t uncommon for schools in low-income districts to struggle with test scores and graduation rates. But at Webster High School near Tulsa, Oklahoma, where 90% of the student body qualifies for free or reduced-price lunches, a new program is helping students graduate at higher rates and meet their true potential. In 2013, a little more than half of Webster students were making it to graduation. Fast-forward three years, and now school administrators are seeing 75% of seniors successfully earning their high school diplomas, The Christian Science Monitor reports.

To improve this much in so little time, Webster High adopted a multi-faceted, data-driven approach that considers the network of factors that affect the average student’s academic experience. City Year, a nonprofit that provides tutors and mentorship opportunities, came on campus to reinforce positive personal interactions on a daily basis. So did Communities In Schools, a nonprofit that links students with existing local resources. And on the data front, Talent Development Secondary got involved, using dropout rate statistics to help identify and protect at-risk kids.

All of these measures helped Webster High administrators authentically connect with low-income students and address their specific needs. By listening to so-called “problem” students instead of punishing them for failing to meet expectations, the school as a whole was able to make real progress. On top of the work of the participating nonprofits, the school principal reorganized class schedules to allow for longer study periods and less time spent commuting from class to class.

If there’s anything to learn from this success story, it’s that a series of seemingly small changes can make vast improvements in the lives of students in need.  

Share image via COD Newsroom/Flickr.

Recently on GOOD
Innovation

The Norwegian Football Association Agrees To Pay Its Men’s And Women’s Teams Equally 

Norway ranks third on the World Economic Forum’s gender equality list. by Tod Perry
Innovation

In Europe, Wind Power Is Blowing Away The Competition

Denmark met 109% of its energy needs through wind alone.  by Kate Ryan
Health

Tuberculosis May Finally Be History Thanks To Global Efforts

The death rate is dropping as world leaders band together. by Kate Ryan
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
How Struggling Schools Can Use Big Data To Become (Practically) Overnight Successes
Recent
We’re Closer To Universal Access To Electricity Than We Think about 3 hours ago How Struggling Schools Can Use Big Data To Become (Practically) Overnight Successes about 3 hours ago Devoted Fans Are Getting Tattoos Of The Super Bowl's Most Famous Play. Welcome To Philadelphia. about 3 hours ago To Fight Malnutrition, A Little Diplomacy Goes A Long Way about 4 hours ago How Frank Lloyd Wright Could Solve The Urban Design Challenges Of Today    about 20 hours ago How Black Male Athletes Are Redefining What It Means To Empower Women about 23 hours ago The Norwegian Football Association Agrees To Pay Its Men’s And Women’s Teams Equally  about 24 hours ago In Europe, Wind Power Is Blowing Away The Competition 1 day ago Tuberculosis May Finally Be History Thanks To Global Efforts 1 day ago The Surprising Reason American Teen Pregnancy Rates Are Dropping 1 day ago These Are The Storylines To Watch At The Pyeongchang Winter Games 1 day ago The Message Of This Native American Artist Is Clear: We Demand To Be Seen  1 day ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers