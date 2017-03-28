  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    President Trump Just Hit An All-Time Low
    by Stacey Leasca
  2. 2 2
    Tim Linhart’s Amazing ‘ICEstrument’ Orchestra
    by Tod Perry
  3. 3 3
    Man Who Famously Predicted Trump's Victory Now Says World’s ‘Biggest Problem’ Was Just Solved
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  4. 4 4
    Random Act Of Sport: Students Sink A No-Look Shot Behind Their Professor’s Back
    by Penn Collins
  5. 5 5
    Fox News Under Intense Pressure To Fire Bill O’Reilly After Racist Comments
    by Leo Shvedsky
  6. 6 6
    A Teenager Let NASA Know They Were Making An Error In Collecting Space Station Data
    by Penn Collins
  7. 7 7
    Comedian Turns His Roommate’s Mess Into A Passive-Aggressive Art Gallery
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    This New Anti-Trump Tech Is The Most Genius Thing Of 2017 
    by Kate Ryan
  9. 9 9
    3 Things The President Said In His ‘TIME’ Interview That Should Concern Every American 
    by Kate Ryan
Culture

Fox News Under Intense Pressure To Fire Bill O’Reilly After Racist Comments

by Leo Shvedsky

March 28, 2017 at 18:10
Copy Link

It’s been a rude awakening for the folks at The Fox News Channel. Getting away with blatant racism and sexism just isn’t as easy as it once was.

And for Fox’s longest-running primetime host Bill O’Reilly, it may no longer be a man’s world.

That’s because a growing chorus of people, including several of his contemporaries in cable news, are calling for the “O’Reilly Factor” host to be fired after he made racist and sexist jokes about an African American female member of Congress.

"I didn't hear a word she said," O'Reilly said during an appearance on Tuesday’s “Fox & Friends” morning show while discussing Rep. Maxine Waters. "I was looking at the James Brown wig."

"If we have a picture of James Brown -- it's the same wig," O’Reilly added.

The unprompted insults set off a torrent of criticism on social media. In fact, they didn’t even go completely unchecked on the show itself. While “Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade laughed at O’Reilly’s insult, Ainsley Earhardt stepped in to offer a half-hearted rebuttal, saying, "I have to defend her on that," Earhardt said. "You can't go after a woman's looks. I think she's very attractive."

O’Reilly quickly attempted to backpedal, insisting that he somehow wasn’t insulting Waters.

"I didn't say she wasn't attractive," O'Reilly insisted. "I love James Brown. But it's the same hair!"

Of course, no one was buying O’Reilly’s explanation for what was an obviously racially tinged commentary about Waters’ appearance. It was the kind of comment that would have been offensive but perhaps tolerated coming from a politically incorrect, black comedian. But coming from a self-serious news anchor like O’Reilly there’s no denying what it was:

By mid-afternoon, O’Reilly himself acknowledged his mistake, putting out an apology statement, which reads:

“As I have said many times, I respect Congresswoman Maxine Waters for being sincere in her beliefs,” he said. “I said that again today on Fox & Friends calling her ‘old school.’ Unfortunately, I also made a jest about her hair which was dumb. I apologize.”

But that may not be enough. There is mounting pressure on Fox to fire O’Reilly. And with rumors circulating that he may leave the network soon anyway, it may be just the opportunity for the folks at Fox News to factor in his termination.

Recently on GOOD
Food

These Brilliant Bar Coasters Make A Powerful Impression On Patrons Driving Home

An ad agency’s clever spin on the deadly combination of alcohol and driving by Penn Collins
Communities

Man Who Famously Predicted Trump's Victory Now Says World’s ‘Biggest Problem’ Was Just Solved

“It was inviting violence, political instability, and worse” by Eric Pfeiffer
Food

5 Creatives Mixing Food And Art In Delicious Ways

From Fukishima vegetable soup to a faux Chanel bagel bag—our favorite food-art projects of the past few years by Maxwell Williams
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Fox News Under Intense Pressure To Fire Bill O’Reilly After Racist Comments
Recent
Brent Burns: Why I Fight For Military Families 6 days ago The ‘Trump Troubadour’ Now Regrets His Vote 6 days ago Students Are Getting A Radically Different View Of The World With Updated Maps 6 days ago Preacher Believes Gays Can Be Made Straight By Eating A Special Cake 6 days ago When You're The Only Undocumented One In The Family 6 days ago Kentucky Governor Signs Anti-LGBT Discrimination Bill  6 days ago This Startling Graph Shows Just How Quickly An Opioid Prescription Leads To Long-Term Use 6 days ago Four Women Drop Domestic Abuse Charges, Fearing Immigration Agents At Courthouse 6 days ago A NASA Engineer Invented A Brilliant Moving Dart Board That Makes Every Toss A Bull’s-Eye 6 days ago Dear Celebrities, Poverty Is Not A Fashion Accessory  6 days ago Hyperloop, The 760 Mph Tube Transport Platform, Just Revealed What Its Capsules Will Look Like 6 days ago Here’s What It Takes To Make It As A Financially Successful Podcaster 6 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers