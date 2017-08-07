On Thursday, a bipartisan group of senators introduced a bill that would require a judicial review in order to remove a special counsel from office. The bill is designed to prevent President Trump from firing Robert Mueller, the special counsel investigating whether he and his team colluded with Russia during the 2016 election. One of the bill’s co-sponsors, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut), has personally taken heat from the president for saying that Mueller “must follow the money” in his investigation.

Russian financial payouts straight out of their playbook sabotaging democracies. Mueller must follow the money. — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) August 5, 2017

With broad mandate, Special Counsel must pursue all financial dealings—past and present—involving Russians and Trump campaign. — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) August 5, 2017

Flynn in legal quicksand—maybe the 1st to face charges. Concealed foreign financial crimes cast light on Trump campaign collusion w/Russians https://t.co/ro27x5E9dg — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) August 5, 2017

Last month, reports surfaced showing that Mueller has widened the scope of his investigation to the finances of Trump and his associates. Trump is furious over Mueller’s probe into his tax returns and organization, as well as possible money-laundering schemes involving Russian oligarchs. So when Blumenthal tweeted about the financial aspect of the investigation, Trump was livid, going so far as to criticize the senator’s military service.

Interesting to watch Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut talking about hoax Russian collusion when he was a phony Vietnam con artist! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

Never in U.S.history has anyone lied or defrauded voters like Senator Richard Blumenthal. He told stories about his Vietnam battles and.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

...conquests, how brave he was, and it was all a lie. He cried like a baby and begged for forgiveness like a child. Now he judges collusion? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

Later on Monday, Trump saluted veterans for Purple Heart Day.

On #PurpleHeartDay I thank all the brave men and women who have sacrificed in battle for this GREAT NATION! #USA pic.twitter.com/QmfdLSLp6p — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

Then got back to insulting Blumenthal.

I think Senator Blumenthal should take a nice long vacation in Vietnam, where he lied about his service, so he can at least say he was there — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

Blumenthal spent six years in the Marine Corps Reserves during the Vietnam era. He was criticized during the 2010 election for overstating his service and implying he served overseas. Although Blumenthal never served in Vietnam, Trump has little reason to disrespect his service. Trump received four deferments from Vietnam for education and one for bone spurs in his heels. During the 2016 election, Trump fought with the Muslim parents of a soldier killed in Iraq. He also made disparaging statements about former POW Sen. John McCain (R-Arizona), saying, “I like people who weren’t captured.”

Mr. President: Your bullying hasn't worked before and it won't work now. No one is above the law. — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) August 7, 2017

This issue isn't about me - it's about the Special Counsel's independence and integrity. — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) August 7, 2017

Blumenthal responded in-person to Trump’s heated tweets at a press conference held Monday to discuss the Special Counsel Independence Protection Act. “They are slurs, and I am not going to be distracted or bullied by them,” he said. “They simply reinforce, in fact, the need, in my view, for special counsel legislation because these kinds of tweets, intimidation directed at the special counsel, indicate that the president might try to fire them.”

