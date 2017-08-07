Recently on GOOD
-
-
Dad Creates New Way To Work Out With His Kids It lets him spend time with his kids while getting into the best shape of his life
-
Move Over, ‘Princess’ — Leia Organa, Ph.D., Is Here Girls need to know there’s a doctoral-level genius behind the blaster-wielding character.
-
Trump TV Debuts ‘The Real News,’ And It Looks A Lot Like State Propaganda He’s fighting the media with his own Orwellian news broadcast.
-
Immigrants Don’t Drag Down The Economy — They Make Us All Richer If basic human kindness doesn’t interest Trump, maybe a lesson in economics will.
-
Chicago Plans To Defend Its Sanctuary City Status With A Fat Lawsuit Trump’s not the only one who can sue.
Recent
Move Over, ‘Princess’ — Leia Organa, Ph.D., Is Here Trump TV Debuts ‘The Real News,’ And It Looks A Lot Like State Propaganda Immigrants Don’t Drag Down The Economy — They Make Us All Richer Chicago Plans To Defend Its Sanctuary City Status With A Fat Lawsuit Airbnb Is Banning The Accounts Of People Using The Service To Attend An Alt-Right Rally Random Act Of Sport: Small Horse Invades Cycling Race, Keeps Pace Just Fine A Pro Skateboarder Who’s Shredding A Path For Women In The Sport You Can Now Buy Toilet Paper With 10 Of Trump’s Most Flushable Tweets Printed On It Martin Shkreli Convicted Of Three Counts In Federal Court, Including Securities Fraud This State Just Made Community College Free — For Some People A Fourth-Grader Made A Convincing Handwritten Pitch Explaining Why NASA Should Hire Him Cubs And Diamondbacks Engage In Wild Dance-Off During Series Of Rain Delays
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.