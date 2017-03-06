Recently on GOOD
-
Dondald Trump’s Own Grandfather Wrote This Heartbreaking Letter About Getting Deported The irony of the letter is not lost on anyone
-
Spring Has Already Sprung Almost Everywhere. Is This Our New Normal? 2017 might well be remembered as the year our seasons officially broke
-
Brave Computer Scientists Peered Into The Brains Of Internet Trolls What they found should terrify anyone with a rational mind
-
Why Kimya Dawson, Killer Mike, And Other Bands Are Standing Up To SXSW Right Now An old clause in artists’ contracts leads to political outrage—and a commitment to progress
-
Everything About Your ‘Healthy’ Diet Is Bad And Wrong But there’s an upside
-
Orioles’ Exec Doesn’t Want Trump Throwing Out Traditional First Pitch Team executive asks for apology from president in an interview.
Live Well. Do Good.
Dream internship pays you $12k a year to travel the world and drink beer https://t.co/0q8vMONbUV https://t.co/9IwDXUKeZ7
Recent
Brawny Is Making Its Iconic Lumberjack Female In Honor Of Women’s History Month Dondald Trump’s Own Grandfather Wrote This Heartbreaking Letter About Getting Deported Spring Has Already Sprung Almost Everywhere. Is This Our New Normal? Brave Computer Scientists Peered Into The Brains Of Internet Trolls Why Kimya Dawson, Killer Mike, And Other Bands Are Standing Up To SXSW Right Now Everything About Your ‘Healthy’ Diet Is Bad And Wrong Orioles’ Exec Doesn’t Want Trump Throwing Out Traditional First Pitch 6 Insane Conspiracy Theories That Actually Turned Out To Be True The Oscars Showed Us Why Typography Matters Graphics Show Fox News Takes Two VERY Different Approaches To The Clinton/Pence Email Scandals What To Do When Your Kid Is Freaking Out About The Future Tom Hanks Just Gave The White House Press Corp An Amazing Gift Paired With A Very Thoughtful Note
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.