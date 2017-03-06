  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    The Oscars Showed Us Why Typography Matters
    by Benjamin Bannister
  2. 2 2
    Here Are 10 Lovable Dr. Seuss Quotes That Still Resonate Today
    by Andre Grant
  3. 3 3
    Woman’s Shocking Before-and-After Pictures Reveal The Truth About Panic Attacks
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    Tom Hanks Just Gave The White House Press Corp An Amazing Gift Paired With A Very Thoughtful Note
    by Penn Collins
  5. 5 5
    What The President’s Messy Desk Really Means 
    by Andre Grant
  6. 6 6
    Fox News Host Tries To Take On Bill Nye In Scientific Debate
    by Leo Shvedsky
  7. 7 7
    Ultra Converative's Attempt To Mock Liberals Really Backfires
    by Stacey Leasca
  8. 8 8
    See How All Pixar Movies Are Changed For International Audiences
    by Penn Collins
  9. 9 9
    He Grew Up American—Then His Dad Said, ‘We Need To Talk’
    by Andre Grant
Communities

Brawny Is Making Its Iconic Lumberjack Female In Honor Of Women’s History Month

by Penn Collins

March 6, 2017 at 10:20
Copy Link

It might not be a huge step in the struggle for gender equality, but paper towel manufacturer Brawny is doing what it can for Women’s History Month, replacing the company’s longtime burly lumberjack with a faceless female figure donning the iconic red flannel shirt. 

The move is part of a bigger initiative denoted by the hashtag #StrengthHasNoGender. Accompanying the genderswapped figure is a moving video that travels through a hall of influential and revolutionary women, busting through a pane of glass to symbolize the progress made as these icons broke barriers. 

The video, along with several others on YouTube, is “celebrating strong women who inspire us all.” 

The company’s leveraging this campaign to raise funds for Girls Inc., contributing $75,000 of their own money, in addition to creating this platform for public donations as well. Girls Inc. helps preteen and teenage girls further their education in STEM fields. 

The movement has found a very high-profile champion and influential woman in her own right, Serena Williams, who is sharing the campaign on her social media accounts. 

The hashtag has also allowed Twitter users to share their own strong women, whether they’re themselves or others. 

While it’s easy to read a headline about Brawny switching out its male marketing figure for a female one, it’s clear that it’s just one facet of a pretty impressive effort by Brawny to remind the world of not only the parade of women who have changed history, but those who will change the future as well. 

Recently on GOOD
Culture

6 Insane Conspiracy Theories That Actually Turned Out To Be True

It’s true. all of it by Leo Shvedsky
Design

The Oscars Showed Us Why Typography Matters

It wasn’t the accountants’ fault by Benjamin Bannister
Culture

Graphics Show Fox News Takes Two VERY Different Approaches To The Clinton/Pence Email Scandals

It all depends on if your name is Hillary by Penn Collins
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Dream internship pays you $12k a year to travel the world and drink beer https://t.co/0q8vMONbUV https://t.co/9IwDXUKeZ7
Brawny Is Making Its Iconic Lumberjack Female In Honor Of Women’s History Month
Recent
Brawny Is Making Its Iconic Lumberjack Female In Honor Of Women’s History Month about 1 hour ago Dondald Trump’s Own Grandfather Wrote This Heartbreaking Letter About Getting Deported about 2 hours ago Spring Has Already Sprung Almost Everywhere. Is This Our New Normal? about 22 hours ago Brave Computer Scientists Peered Into The Brains Of Internet Trolls about 24 hours ago Why Kimya Dawson, Killer Mike, And Other Bands Are Standing Up To SXSW Right Now 2 days ago Everything About Your ‘Healthy’ Diet Is Bad And Wrong  2 days ago Orioles’ Exec Doesn’t Want Trump Throwing Out Traditional First Pitch 3 days ago 6 Insane Conspiracy Theories That Actually Turned Out To Be True 3 days ago The Oscars Showed Us Why Typography Matters 3 days ago Graphics Show Fox News Takes Two VERY Different Approaches To The Clinton/Pence Email Scandals 3 days ago What To Do When Your Kid Is Freaking Out About The Future 3 days ago Tom Hanks Just Gave The White House Press Corp An Amazing Gift Paired With A Very Thoughtful Note 3 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers