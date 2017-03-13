  • Trending
Culture

On The 20th Anniversary Of Notorious B.I.G.’s Death, A News Team Dropped Biggie Lyrics Throughout A Broadcast

by Penn Collins

March 13, 2017 at 11:30
Copy Link

Not everyone may look upon Notorious B.I.G. as a musical legend or cultural icon, but, based on his tragically brief body of work, many do. To honor the rapper on the 20th anniversary of his death, an Atlanta news team dropped a few Biggie lyrics throughout a broadcast

Well, more than a few. The anchor, the meteorologist, and the traffic correspondent were all in on the gag, sprinkling references, both well-known and obscure, throughout the broadcast. 

You don’t have to be a student of Biggie (born Christopher Wallace) to pick up the references. Anything here that sounds a little out of place is probably a lyric from a Notorious B.I.G. song. 

Frankly, it’s amazing they were able to pull so many lyrics without having to be censored. Considering the station couldn’t get away with a full-on tribute for either editorial or budgetary reasons, it’s a nice little showing from these guys for an artist who’s still vital two decades after his untimely passing. 

In the spirit of remembering the hip-hop legend, we’ll go a more direct route and just post the video for one of his best, “Juicy.”

On The 20th Anniversary Of Notorious B.I.G.’s Death, A News Team Dropped Biggie Lyrics Throughout A Broadcast
