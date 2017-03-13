Recently on GOOD
Veterans Visit White House To Meet With Trump, Got Handed Off To Omarosa They feel the move was an insult to their cause, especially after learning Trump met with TMZ later that day
Kellyanne Conway Suggests Obama May Have Spied On Trump Through His Microwave That’s even pretty outlandish for Kellyanne
Where Is ‘Rural America’ Anyway? The recent presidential election reminds us that, though rural America may be ignored, it continues to influence the nation’s future
Seahawks Star Donates All Of His Endorsement Money To Help Rebuild Minority Communities The money will create urban gardens, social programs, and initiatives directly affecting women of color
Indian-Americans Speak Out Over CNN’s Cannibalistic Depiction Of Hindus It’s not just because he ate human brain
See How A Simple Cardboard Box Can Save A Baby’s Life Why parents are ditching the traditional crib
On The 20th Anniversary Of Notorious B.I.G.’s Death, A News Team Dropped Biggie Lyrics Throughout A Broadcast
Recent
The NFL May Have Violated Drug Laws To Push Painkillers On Players
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.