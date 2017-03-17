We probably don’t mention it when a prospective employer asks, “Why do you want to work here?”, but the obvious reason most of us choose a job (or work at all) is because we need money. Like for food. Or rent. Mainly stuff that allows us to stay alive.

So while playing coy and speaking to culture and a “good fit” might be the more tactful way to answer the question, it shouldn’t come as a shock to an employer that a candidate is very interested in what the job pays.

Unless you’re a company called Skip the Dishes, a food delivery service catering to midwestern US and Canadian cities. The firm was so taken aback by this innocuous and understandable request that they immediately canceled the interview following an applicant’s inquiry about wages and benefits.

Understandably upset, she mentioned two news agencies in the tweet to share her story.

The exchange in its entirety:

The company then issued a follow-up email which suggested that they didn’t explain their position clearly, then elaborated in such a manner that it was clear there was misunderstanding – their response was as exactly harsh and deluded as it seemed.

Twitter users pointed out the fallacy of criticizing the timing of the request (“at such an early stage”), suggesting it’s far better to discuss compensation early, rather than save the biggest point until the end, possibly wasting everyone’s time should the parties not come to an agreement.

The candidate then revealed in a Twitter exchange that this wasn’t even her first interview, but a follow-up after the initial one went well.

As is protocol at this point, the company caught wind of the issue only once it went viral and offered up a pseudo-apology and a follow-up

We’ll see if they can set this straight...and if the candidate has any interest in giving these guys the time of day after their surprising response.