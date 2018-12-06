  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    An important new study tried to figure out if ‘bad’ kids smoke pot or if smoking pot makes kids behave badly.
    by Leo Shvedsky
  2. 2 2
    An unmarried teacher respected her Catholic school’s beliefs. They responded by firing her for getting pregnant.
    by Tod Perry
  3. 3 3
    Parents are sharing pictures of their kids in helmets to support Chrissy Teigen’s son.
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    This teacher had to tell her deaf students that people can hear farts. Their reaction was hilarious. 
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    A picture of George H.W. Bush’s service dog has everybody in tears.
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    Rudy Giuliani made one small mistake in a tweet supporting Trump. Someone just turned it against him.
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    This simple map shows the biggest employers in each state.
    by Jeremy Hyer
  8. 8 8
    Infamous militia leader Ammon Bundy just made a surprisingly great point about Trump’s immigration rhetoric.
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  9. 9 9
    This woman’s viral Twitter thread about men NOT assaulting her is a must read.
    by Leo Shvedsky
Lifestyle

An important new study tried to figure out if ‘bad’ kids smoke pot or if smoking pot makes kids behave badly.

by Leo Shvedsky

December 6, 2018 at 14:30
Copy Link
THOMAS COEX/AFP/Getty Images

When it comes to cannabis, there are a number of powerful misconceptions.

For years, it was called a gateway drug, but evidence suggests that’s far from true. The biggest gateway has always been and continues to be, alcohol. But in recent years, some advocates of legalization have also downplayed its potential physical and mental health risks, including Cannabis Use Disorder (CUD). 

However, one area where just about everyone has agreed is that obviously smoking pot is terrible for teens. And with teenagers now smoking marijuana more regularly than cigarettes, it’s a public health problem that must be addressed.

Well, guess what? It turns out that widely help belief might also be wrong. Or, at least in need of some serious revisions.

The Annenberg Public Policy Center of the University of Pennsylvania just completed a new study to examine whether smoking pot during adolescence leads to misbehavior. It turns out the “smoking pot is bad for kids” common sense isn’t as black and white as we might think.

Interestingly, the study found: “cannabis use among teens does not appear to lead to greater conduct problems or greater affiliation with other teens who smoke cannabis, associations that previous research had suggested to be possible.”

Conversely, the study suggests that teens who already have behavioral challenges are disproportionately drawn to using marijuana, which may skew the previous research, implying a correlation between cannabis use and “bad” behavior.

Annenberg Public Policy Center

From the study:

“Cannabis use in adolescence does not appear to lead to greater conduct problems or association with cannabis‐using peers apart from pre‐existing conduct problems. Instead, adolescents who (1) increasingly affiliate with cannabis‐using peers or (2) have increasing levels of conduct problems are more likely to use cannabis, and this cascading chain of events appears to predict cannabis use disorder in emerging adulthood.”

Of course, there’s room for nuance when discussing the impact of any mind-altering substance. But this study should make a lot of people rethink their assumptions about cannabis use – both as a threat to young adults but also those who think it can help change, or dilute mental health challenges for other people. 

The more we learn about cannabis the more clear it becomes that it’s a far safer, and potentially beneficial, substance than nearly every other “drug,” particularly alcohol. That doesn’t mean we should ignore the risks and complications it poses to some people. 

Recently on GOOD
Communities

Family Posts A Very Chill Note To Neighbors Explaining Why Their Dog Is On The Roof

“Don’t be alarmed!” by Penn Collins
Lifestyle

Parents are sharing pictures of their kids in helmets to support Chrissy Teigen’s son.

The number of helmeted infants is on the rise. Here’s why it’s a good thing.  by Tod Perry
Lifestyle

Is this toy for a boy or a girl? This guide will help you out. 

It’s OK to be unsure about some toys.  by Mark Shrayber
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
An important new study tried to figure out if ‘bad’ kids smoke pot or if smoking pot makes kids behave badly.
Recent
An important new study tried to figure out if ‘bad’ kids smoke pot or if smoking pot makes kids behave badly. about 4 hours ago Photos show this man mowing his ex-wife’s lawn. His explanation is going viral. about 5 hours ago This simple map shows the biggest employers in each state. about 6 hours ago Michelle Obama made a fascinating admission about self-doubt while speaking to an all-girls school.  about 8 hours ago This model responded to Victoria's Secret's anti-trans comments with a ten megaton sex bomb. about 8 hours ago An unmarried teacher respected her Catholic school’s beliefs. They responded by firing her for getting pregnant. 1 day ago After reading this tweet thread, you will never watch ‘Home Alone’ the same way again. 1 day ago Family Posts A Very Chill Note To Neighbors Explaining Why Their Dog Is On The Roof 1 day ago Parents are sharing pictures of their kids in helmets to support Chrissy Teigen’s son. 2 days ago Is this toy for a boy or a girl? This guide will help you out.  2 days ago Rudy Giuliani made one small mistake in a tweet supporting Trump. Someone just turned it against him. 2 days ago Millions Of Women Face Astonishing Pain When They Have Sex. Why Don’t Their Doctors Take Them Seriously?  3 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers