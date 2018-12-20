  • Trending
Lifestyle

Chrissy Teigen found a ridiculously cute way to solve a problem all parents of toddlers face. 

by Tod Perry

December 20, 2018
Copy Link
ABC/Disney Television Group/Flickr

Making lunch for a toddler can be a humbling experience. Imagine serving someone at a restaurant who can’t speak, has a limited diet, and is really picky. 

Oh yeah, they also like throwing food.

Getting a meal wrong means you most likely have to throw the whole thing out which is a terrible waste of food and money. Plus, the kid will still be hungry which means you’re stuck with a grumpy toddler.

 

But here’s the rub: If your child doesn’t want want the first meal you prepare, if you make another one, they’ll become even more picky because they know f they keep refusing to eat, they’ll eventually get what they like. 

This leaves parents in a no-win-scenario.

Model/TV host Chrissy Teigen attempted to solve this parental dilemma by creating a picture menu for her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Luna. The menu is a classy-looking binder that Luna can flip through and then choose what she feels like eating.

Teigen even included prices! 

The menu includes tasty, toddlerific offerings, including:

Ham and cheese “Lunables”
Cereal with bananas
A grilled cheese sandwich 
Cheese quesadillas
Crispy fish sticks
Chicken tenders
Chicken spaghetti

Like just about everything Teigen does, the menu was a hit on social media with parents everywhere applauding her ingenuity.

Preview image via ABC/Disney television Group.

Share image via @chrissyteigan / Instagram. 

Chrissy Teigen found a ridiculously cute way to solve a problem all parents of toddlers face. 
