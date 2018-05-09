Recently on GOOD
Paralympian Mallory Weggemann Challenges Donald Trump On His Ableist ‘Tough To Watch’ Comment “The Paralympic Games aren’t tough to watch; they are powering.”
Why ‘Sunset Boulevard’ Is The Perfect Movie For Today’s #TimesUp Movement “Sunset Boulevard” still has a lot to say about Hollywood in the 21st century.
Women On The 2018 Ballot Are Busting Perceptions Of Motherhood And Leadership Motherhood is taking center stage in U.S. politics.
17 Inspiring Quotes For Teacher Appreciation Week From Malala Yousafzai to Tupac, people throughout time agree on one thing — teachers are amazing.
Photographer Laura Aguilar Illuminates The Lives, And Bodies, Of Queer Women Of Color Aguilar’s photographs encouraged body positivity long before the term existed.
The Bill And Melinda Gates Foundation And Chan Zuckerberg Initiative Launch A Joint Venture To Improve Education It will be aimed at improving education for disadvantaged students.
Michael Cohen Took $4.4 Million From A Russian Oligarch And Other Major Corporations, According To Stormy’s Lawyer
