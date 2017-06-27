Education and Technology:
Republican Senator Comes Out Against Party’s Healthcare Bill

by Leo Shvedsky

June 27, 2017 at 17:40
Copy Link
(Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME)

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) may have dealt the killing blow to her party’s already troubled healthcare bill.

After the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office published its assessment on Monday estimating that 22 million Americans would lose access to healthcare under the Republican bill, Collins published a series of tweets explaining why she will vote against the bill:

“I want to work w/ my GOP & Dem colleagues to fix the flaws in ACA. CBO analysis shows Senate bill won't do it. I will vote no on mtp 1/3”

“CBO says 22 million people lose insurance; Medicaid cuts hurt most vulnerable Americans; access to healthcare in rural areas threatened. 2/3”

“Senate bill doesn't fix ACA problems for rural Maine. Our hospitals are already struggling. 1 in 5 Mainers are on Medicaid. 3/3”

Collins, one of the few true moderates left in the Senate, has been on the fence about the Republican bill from the very beginning. But losing her support makes it easier for other Republicans to walk away from a bill that’s likely to be politically devastating.

And while the CBO report wasn’t all terrible for Republicans, it carried very few positive notes. The report does say it would cut costs more than the House Republican bill while also taking away insurance for slightly less people. However, that 22 million number is impossible to ignore. And it has Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell frantically telling his fellow Republicans, including President Trump, that if the bill fails to pass the Senate this week, he and his colleagues will be forced to negotiate with Democratic Senate Leader Chuck Schumer.

Trump has said he’s comfortable letting the Obamacare state exchanges “fail” if Republicans fail to pass their own repeal of the healthcare law.

“This will be great if we get it done, and if we don't get it done it's just going to be something that we're not going to like, and that's OK, and I understand that very well,” Trump told a group of Republican senators visiting the White House on Tuesday.

Whether it’s intentional or not, that might actually be the smartest move politically, at least for Trump. It lets him say he did everything he could to pass the repeal his Republican base wants. And if Obamacare doesn’t fail, and most experts think it will continue to be at least moderately successful in the coming years, he can take retroactive credit for not dealing Americans a crippling blow to their surprisingly resilient healthcare law.

