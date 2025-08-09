Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

The Bee Gees honored The Beatles with stunning covers medley in 1973

The Gibb brothers were highly influenced by the Fab Four.

the bee gees, the beatles, paul mccartney, the midnight special, cover songs

The Bee Gees paid tribute to The Beatles in 1973, playing a five-song acoustic medley on late-night TV.

Photo credit: YouTube screenshot ('The Midnight Special')
By Ryan Reed,
Ryan Reed
Ryan Reed is a contributing writer for GOOD residing in Knoxville, Tennessee. He has contributed to Rolling Stone, Relix, Revolver, SPIN and The New York Times.
See Full Bio
GOOD Staff
GOOD Staff
See Full Bio
Aug 09, 2025

The Bee Gees are rightly remembered, first and foremost, for dominating the disco era. Their work on the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack is unimpeachable, from the sidewalk-strutting "Stayin’ Alive" to the tender balladry of "How Deep Is Your Love." But for fans unfamiliar with their earlier work, it’s often shocking to learn about the brother-trio’s other musical phases, including psychedelic-pop and folky soft-rock.

One excellent showcase of that range dates back to August 10, 1973, when they played a stripped-down acoustic medley of five Beatles classics on late-night show The Midnight Special. It was an interesting (and perhaps savvy) promotional choice: The band’s 11th and most recent LP, that year’s Life in a Tin Can, earned middling reviews and below-average sales, only reaching No. 69 on the Billboard 200. Perhaps looking back to The Fab Four—who’d broken up in 1970—was a safer bet than their single "Saw a New Morning," which petered out at No. 94 on the Hot 100.

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

Reasoning aside, the performance is stunning, highlighting the Bee Gees’ tight vocal harmonies and clever arrangements that flow gracefully between major and minor keys. Only utilizing their voices and a pair of gently strummed acoustic guitars, the group (Barry, Robin, and Maurice Gibb) work through some of their favorites from the early Beatles catalog: "If I Fell," "I Need You," "I’ll Be Back," "This Boy," and "She Loves You," earning the biggest applause for the latter staple.

This was a unique time in the band’s career, predating Saturday Night Fever’s commercial explosion by four years. But The Beatles' influence played a major factor in what happened after that blockbuster album—and not in an ideal way: In 1978, The Bee Gees starred in a musical based on that band’s 1967 masterpiece, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, and the film was a major box-office bomb (However, the soundtrack—which featured the Bee Gees covering a handful of Beatles songs—fared much better, peaking at No. 5 on the Billboard 200).

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

The two bands were friendly over the years—for proof, just consult this Reddit thread rounding up photos of their various members together. Robin Gibb even talked about nerding out about Beatles songs backstage with Paul McCartney one year at the Grammys. "He invited me to the dressing room 'cause we’d met, and once again you just find yourself wanting to talk about songs," he told interviewer Tim Roxborogh. "I just kept saying, 'If I Fell,' 'If I Fell,' Paul!' [Laughs.]…He’s very kind and very gentle and respectful."

In that same interview, Gibb mentioned that McCartney even recorded a Bee Gees cover—though, as of this writing, it appears to remain unreleased. "He recorded [1978’s] ’Too Much Heaven,'" he said. "It never went out, but he wants to send me the master so I can look at it and see if we can really enhance it, but Robin got him to do 'Too Much Heaven' in England…He’s always been one of my heroes, and just knowing the man is inspiring." McCartney seems to feel the same way: When Gibb received a Kennedy Center Honor in 2023, the Beatle appeared in a video promo, enthusing, "Barry Gibb is one of the greats!"

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

This article originally appeared in May.
paul mccartneysaturday night feverbeegeesthe beatleslate nightmusic historymusicianstributevideosmusic

The Latest

brian wilson, paul mccartney, brian wilson tribute, the beatles, the beach boys
Culture

Brian Wilson was profoundly moved when Paul McCartney visited him and played a new Beatles song

toilet paper, digestion, bowel movements, personal hygiene, skin irritations, allergic reactions, wiping
Health

Experts claim we're all wiping our butts the wrong way

life hacks, philosophy, sage wisdom, life experience, seniors, advice, knowledge
Health

7 lessons ‘old people’ talk about that are life hacks for any age

lauren chan, swimsuit, sports illustrated, model, queer, lgbt, lesbian, body acceptance
Heroes

SI's first out lesbian Swimsuit cover model shares the powerful photos that didn't make it to print

More For You

prenup revenge, Reddit relationship stories, in-law conflict, family drama, marriage prenup, financial revenge, breakup stories, marriage and money, family karma

Woman scrolls on her tablet on a private plane

Canva

In-laws demanded a prenup to protect their son’s money—but she was secretly richer

Marriage is supposed to be a partnership, but for one woman, it became a battle for basic respect. From the very start, her in-laws never accepted her, even pushing for a prenup because they assumed she was after their son’s money. What they didn’t know was that she was actually far wealthier than him.

Reddit user u/Potential_Low_8645 shared her story, revealing how years of hostility, exclusion, and disrespect from her husband’s family led her to finally leave—and thanks to the prenup they insisted on, she walked away without losing a dime.

Keep ReadingShow less
airline seat swap, pregnant mom flight request, travel etiquette debate, airplane seat controversy, Mumsnet seat swapping, flying with toddlers, airplane passenger conflicts, viral parenting stories

A woman sits in a first-class seat on an airplane

Canva

Pregnant mom asks passengers to swap for first-class seats—and the internet isn't having it

Flying with a young child isn't always smooth sailing, especially when it comes to seating arrangements. A soon-to-be mother, known online as Deekaytwo, found herself turning to the internet for advice after wondering if it was fair to ask front-row passengers to swap seats so she could sit with her toddler. But the reaction she got online was anything but supportive.

On Mumsnet, she shared the details of her travel situation: “We’ve got row 7A and C seats booked on our upcoming four-hour flight. The middle seat is blocked off, and we always use it for our nearly 2-year-old son after take-off and before landing." She normally books front-row spots for ease, but those were unavailable this time. Now seated farther back, she worried about managing the flight with her young child. “

Keep ReadingShow less
genesis, phil collins, peter gabriel, progressive rock, prog rock

Genesis and Peter Gabriel revamped a '70s epic decades later. It's still one of their most underrated songs.

Photo credit: SebastianWilken via Wikimedia Commons (Phil Collins, cropped), Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported / Discogs (single cover) / Bryan Ledgard via Wikimedia Commons (Peter Gabriel, cropped), Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic

In 1999, Genesis revamped a '70s classic with Peter Gabriel. It remains sadly overlooked.

The biggest "what-if" in progressive rock history dates back to late 2004. The five members of Genesis' beloved '70s lineup—singer Peter Gabriel, singer-drummer Phil Collins, keyboardist Tony Banks, bassist/guitarist Mike Rutherford, and guitarist Steve Hackett—met in Glasgow, Scotland to discuss an ambitious reunion tour focused on their 1974 album, The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway. (Those talks fizzled, leaving the band’s core later-era trio—Collins, Banks, and Rutherford—to organize the Turn It On Again Tour in 2007.)

It’s a shame that original brainstorm didn’t bear fruit—all these years later, even up through the trio’s final tour in 2021/2022, the fan-fiction dreams are tough to shake. But it’s worth remembering that, a decade or so before that pivotal meeting, the classic quintet did reunite in a different way—recording a dreamy and supremely underrated update of The Lamb ballad "The Carpet Crawlers." The revamped song, featuring the intertwined voices of Gabriel and Collins, likely marked the final true studio collaboration between these five prog giants.

Keep ReadingShow less
jack white, furniture, vinyl records, upholstery, rock stars

Jack White once hid 100 vinyl copies of a song inside reupholstered furniture.

Photo credit: YouTube screenshot from 'Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend' (Jack White), Photo credit: Canva (couch)

Jack White's old garage-punk band recorded a single and hid 100 vinyl copies inside furniture

Few rock stars know how to build mystique like Jack White—from playing super obscure vintage guitars to color-coding his various musical projects. The coolest example dates back to 2004, when he recorded a single, pressed 100 vinyl copies, and hid them all inside random pieces of furniture.

Before we dive in, let’s tackle some backstory. Prior to his music career, White worked as a professional upholsterer in his native Detroit—first as a teenage apprentice, assisting friend and future bandmate Brian Muldoon. White opened his own shop, Third Man Upholstery, at age 21 and made enough money to pay the bills. But he also turned that business into a kind of art project, likely alienating potential repeat customers with his unique style.

Keep ReadingShow less
Steph Curry sneakers, Riley Morrison letter, gender equality sports, Under Armour Curry shoes, empowering girls sports, women's basketball, Curry shoes girls sizes, athlete advocacy, gender-inclusive products

A young girl's letter to Steph Curry asking about women's shoe sizes

Reddit | Wikicommons

A 9-year-old girl asked Steph Curry why his shoes weren’t in girls’ sizes—his response was perfect

Nine-year-old Riley Morrison from Napa, California is a huge basketball fan. She roots for the Golden State Warriors and her favorite player is four-time NBA champion Steph Curry. Morrison loves to play basketball so she went online to pick up a pair of Curry's Under Armour Curry 5 shoes, but there weren't any available in the girls' section of the site.

But instead of resigning herself to the fact she wouldn't be able to drive the lane in a sweet pair of Curry 5's, she wrote a letter to the man himself. Her father posted the following online:

Keep ReadingShow less
work-life balance, Priya Amin drawing, viral parenting story, children's drawings meaning, working mom struggles, family and career balance, parenting wake-up call, pandemic parenting challenges

Child's drawing

LinkedIn/Priya Amin

Mom stunned by her son's drawing showing their daily life together

Priya Amin wasn’t expecting an emotional wake-up call when her 7-year-old son handed her a drawing. But as she took a closer look, she realized it wasn’t just an innocent sketch—it was a mirror of their reality.

The picture showed a child standing behind a working parent, asking for attention. The parent, glued to a laptop, responded without turning around. At that moment, Amin felt a mix of emotions—heartbreak, guilt, and a deep realization about the way work had taken over her life.

Keep ReadingShow less
malicious compliance story, student dress code controversy, poliosis hair condition, school dress code backlash, student outsmarts principal, viral Reddit school story, hair color discrimination, natural hair controversy

Students walk down a school hallway

Canva

School punishes girl for ‘unnatural’ hair color. But then she outsmarts them perfectly.

Many schools enforce strict dress codes, but sometimes, those rules backfire spectacularly. When one private Christian high school told a student to dye her hair back to its natural color, they had no idea they were dealing with a genetic condition—or how perfectly she’d comply with their demand.

A natural white streak mistaken for a trend

The student, who had poliosis, was born with a natural white streak in her otherwise dark hair. Though she was teased as a child, her look became trendy as hair streaks—similar to Dua Lipa’s "rogue" hairstyle—gained popularity. But when in-person classes resumed, a teacher immediately reported her for violating the school’s dress code, which banned "unnatural colors" and "extreme hairstyles."

Keep ReadingShow less
resignation, quitting, funny email, exit strategy, burnout, job dissatisfaction, pay scale, promotions

Businessman laughing at work

Image via Canva - Photo by Comstock

People are applauding this funny resignation letter that takes shots without insulting anyone

Every career has some amount of turnover. People can be moving up the ladder, leaving for other opportunities, or sometimes get laid off or fired. The emotional response to these career-life moments can bring out many different responses from the person going through them. One employee sent a resignation letter to their fellow workers, stating that the job has problems without attacking anyone specifically.

The post, titled "This E-mail I received from a co-worker," is a comical description of a less-than-satisfactory job position that the poster wrote and sent to their team on their last day of work. Their ability to not bring attention to any one person or problem, but sum up their overall dissatisfaction with the job is spot on.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025