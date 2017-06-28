Recently on GOOD
-
Put Down Your Starbucks, Investigators Find Seriously Unappetizing Substance Prepare to be horrified before ordering a frap anyway.
-
This Man Selling Off 1,100 Pounds Of Rhino Horns Might Not Be As Despicable As You Think The unconventional sale may raise up to $30 million to protect the animals.
-
The Ironic Timing Of Trump’s Fake Time Cover Trump is fake news.
-
In The Land Of Bill Gates, A Standoff Over Money For Schools Not one of Washington State’s 13 resident billionaires pays a dime in income tax. Washington State has been fined $67 million — and counting — because it doesn’t want to pay for basic education.
-
Photographer Responds To Unsolicited Nude Pic By Sending It To The Man’s Mother “I think you need to have a chat with your son.”
-
Boy With Cancer Asks Comedian For Heartbreaking Favor That Takes Huge Twist “I couldn’t believe how brave he was. He was fighting fear with funny.”
Recent
Put Down Your Starbucks, Investigators Find Seriously Unappetizing Substance New Polls Show A Vast Majority Of Americans Disapprove Of The Republican Health Care Bill This Man Selling Off 1,100 Pounds Of Rhino Horns Might Not Be As Despicable As You Think The Ironic Timing Of Trump’s Fake Time Cover In The Land Of Bill Gates, A Standoff Over Money For Schools Photographer Responds To Unsolicited Nude Pic By Sending It To The Man’s Mother Boy With Cancer Asks Comedian For Heartbreaking Favor That Takes Huge Twist Republican Senator Comes Out Against Party’s Health Care Bill Here's Why Flight Attendants Refuse To Drink The Coffee On Airplanes A Look Inside The World’s Most Beautiful Basketball Court Nintendo Just Announced Another Nostalgic Console In Time For The Holidays Trump Thinks He Just Scored A Victory On The Travel Ban. He May Be In For A Rude Awakening.
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.