Sexist Heckler Gets Humiliated In Front Of Own Daughters

Recently on GOOD
-
A Gorgeous New Color Is About To Be Released Into The World Get ready to re-paint everything
-
Haley Morris-Cafiero’s ‘The Watchers’ Shows What It’s Like To Be Overweight Her photos caught people snickering behind her back
-
Dove Apologizes For An Ad That Many People Are Calling Racist “This did not represent the diversity of real beauty.”
-
Florida Gators Fans Offered A Heartfelt Tribute To Tom Petty With An 'I Won't Back Down' Sing-Along The performance by the fans was the celebration of Gainesville’s “No. 1 Son.”
-
-
Female Motorcycle Racer Rips A New Trail “When my helmet’s on, I’m treated like any other racer.”
Recent
Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, And Gerorge W. Bush Attend The Presidents Cup Together Neil DeGrasse Tyson Says Science Isn’t Dead — And You’re The One Who’s Saving It A Woman Claiming A ‘Deadly Allergy’ Was Forcibly Removed After Protesting The Presence Of Dogs On A Flight More People Than Ever Are Defaulting On Their Student Loans Ford’s New Ad Shows Solidarity With Saudi Women DirecTV Is Offering NFL Sunday Ticket Refunds To People Upset By NFL Protests Prince Harry Had An Amazing Reaction To A Little Girl Stealing His Popcorn Study Finds That Legal Weed Is Great For The Fast Food Industry Dubai's Fabled Self-Flying Taxis Have Lifted Off This Teacher Came Up With A Lesson Plan For Combatting Hate University Of Michigan Student Kneels For 20 Hours Straight To Protest Injustice On Campus Why I’m Not Interested In A ‘Will & Grace’ Who Never Grew Up
Projects
Call Us Crazy, But Good Matters This is a content series sponsored by Organic Valley, a cooperative of over 2,000 small family farmers who produce dairy, eggs and produce in a way that's good for animals, people and the planet. Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy