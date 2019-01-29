Recently on GOOD
20 things you didn't realize you were doing because of childhood emotional abuse. Experiencing emotional abuse growing up can have a lasting impact on an individual and we need to talk about it.
These recently discovered love letters between two men in World War II are astounding. “Wouldn't it be wonderful if all our letters could be published in the future in a more enlightened time. Then all the world could see how in love we are.”
A new bill in South Carolina would ban animal abusers from adopting pets for 5 years. Another bill would make it so offenders could never adopt a pet again.
Join the 6 million people who have been inspired by this Japanese fisherman’s life advice. He makes a great point.
This mild-mannered senator couldn't take anymore of Ted Cruz’s hypocrisy so he went scorched Earth on him. In just 8 hours it became CSPAN’s most popular video from the senate floor.
Dad’s 5-year-old daughter's hilarious answers to his questions have the internet screaming. “Do I have to change my name if I get married? Call me Shredder.”
