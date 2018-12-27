Recently on GOOD
A hilarious Sesame Street clip has people split over whether they are hearing Grover drop a massive f-bomb. “May have just found next “Yanni or Laurel” soundbite thanks to my daughter’s obsession with Elmo. Listen once thinking Grover says “Yes, yes, that’s a f**king excellent idea” then again KNOWING he actually says “Yes, yes, that sounds like an excellent idea.” I hear either based on what I’m thinking.”
An experiment for people who don't understand depression. One of the best descriptions of depression we've read.
The unexpected thing my psychiatrist did for my anxiety. "It might have been a simple thing to him... but to me, it was the most incredible act of genuine caring I had ever experienced."
Breathe easy, because the hole in the ozone is nearly fully healed. This is great news.
Inside a mind with social anxiety one hour before a party. "What am I going to say as an excuse this time?"
One small construction innovation could drastically reduce global carbon emissions. She invented a technique which involves placing sand in moulds and injecting it with microorganisms.
This dad didn’t couldn’t miss Christmas with his flight attendant daughter, so he bought six plane tickets to be with her.
