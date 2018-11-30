A bigot on Twitter said transgender people ‘insult’ god, and this comedian responded with fire and brimstone.

“You can safely assume you’ve created God in your own image when it turns out that God hates all the same people you do.” ― Anne Lamott

A Twitter user has a problem with transgender folks because they “insult” god. But, if there is a god, how does she know that he or she has such a problem with them?

The Bible says absolutely nothing about being transgendered. But there are many characters in the book that God loves who express their gender in ways that don’t necessarily align with their biological sex.

Jay Michaelson points to the story of Jacob.

The patriarch Jacob, for example, is clearly gendered female in comparison with his twin brother Esau. Esau is hairy, Jacob is smooth; Esau is a hunter, Jacob “stays in the tent” (which is where women stay) and cooks; Esau is favored by his father, Jacob by his mom. And yet Jacob is the chosen one who becomes Israel, who fathers a nation. Of course, Jacob didn’t go on hormone therapy, but the way the Bible constructs his gender identity makes it very clear that, at least until his transformative nighttime wrestling match, he is gender non-conforming.

So, Hodges can choose to view transgender people positively, but instead she has decided to believe that God Almighty has a real problem with them. It looks a lot like Hodges is creating god in her own image.

Hodges sent out this tweet and it was completely shot down by comedian Dana Goldberg, who happens to be a lesbian. Goldberg has appeared on the Logo Network and season five of “Last Comic Standing.”

Hodges responded with a sorry-not-sorry backtrack claiming she loves LGBT people, but it’s God who has the problem. With that being said.. do I support homosexuality and others who choose other than the straight sexuality, no, I do not. God makes it clear that’s a sin. However, I WILL love and stand up for people, no matter what they choose or believe. I’m a broken sinner who needs grace — Kristen Hodges (@KHodgess) September 8, 2018 Where did I say I hated people who chose different and didn’t accept them? I didn’t. I love people no matter what they choose, I just don’t support it because I stand with God — Kristen Hodges (@KHodgess) September 7, 2018 The tweet inspired a lot of fantastic responses from people who are fed up with people who think LGBT people offend the creator of the universe. Kristen - you cannot base your morals on two thousand year old fables written exclusively by men who feared women's power, never studied human sexuality and never traveled outside their are code - Change the software - Joseph Campbell — Carlos Alazraqui (@carlosalazraqui) September 15, 2018 I've suggested to some that God keeps making gay people so that we can demonstrate that we have learned his lessons of non-judgement, forgiveness and love. Many still have a lot to learn. — Ronnie Zwierz(@PunnedIt55) September 16, 2018 What boggles my mind about all of this is why do they care so much? Leave people be. Is that so difficult? Love your life as you will and leave others to do the same. That should be the easiest thing to do! — Soobee (@SooBeeinNY) October 25, 2018 Matthew 7:1-5 Judge not, that you be not judged. 2 For with the judgment you pronounce you will be judged, & with the measure you use it will be measured to you. 3 Why do you see the splinter that is in your brother's eye, but do not notice the log that is in your own eye? Amen — The Idiocracy 2019 (@Race2Bottom45) September 16, 2018 I’ve never seen any proof of this magical being who is selective in love. But I have met many loving LGBTs. Maybe your god was distracted determining the outcome to a FB game, when passing out genders. — Kristi M (@km4cea) September 15, 2018

