Gen Z and Boomers 'completely disagree' on vacation planning. Here are their 4 main differences.

For many, vacation time is here and the world is asking to be explored. Where you go and what you do, of course, has a lot to do with personal taste, but, it turns out, how you vacation is highly influenced by your generation. Who knew?

If there are two generations that differ in habits and procedures, you may look no further than Generation Z (1997-2012) and the Baby Boomers (1946-1964). While they do have their similarities, they also have major differences. "Boomers," of course, are associated with the post-World War II baby boom when soldiers were able to return home to their wives and families. These kids went on to massively influence the cultural shifts of the 60's and 70's. The "Zoomers," on the other hand, have grown up in a digital world shaped by smartphones and social media. Many don't know it, but this generation has a commanding impact via their own social media platforms over where commercial revenue and entertainment dollars are spent. They're projected to make billions just like the Boomers before them.

When it comes to travel, though, the differences between Boomers and Zoomers are uniquely and clearly expressed.

Making travel plans... Image via Canva - Photo by alessandrobiascioli

Step 1: Planning where to go

With time and experience under their belt, it's not surprising that structure and planning details are at top of mind for the Boomer. What's on the bucket list? Is there any family in the area? What's an exciting adventure that's not too strenuous? What's the best season for exploring historical cities? Often they might use a travel company to help set up the best plan to keep things moving efficiently and as easily as possible.

Zoomers, however, are on the move. For them, travel plans are often spontaneous and even last minute if they're taking destination suggestions from their favorite influencers on TikTok and Instagram. And of course, there's one crucially important component to any trip for Gen Z: is there Wi-Fi available where they're going?

Step 2: Lodging Habits

You'd think there would be some significant crossover with where each generation sleeps, but it turns out there isn't. The boomers are looking for hotels, national parks that have specific lodging, and even some parking camps for RVs. The idea centers around getting right in the middle of where you want to be and what you want to be doing.

The Zoomers are looking for Airbnb's, hostels, outdoor camping, and the occasional van life experience. The key is finding accommodations that are unique and comfortable. Hostels attract travelers looking for connection and the Airbnb offers a special place to chill and feel truly at home.

A little wooden house in the woods. Image via Canva - Photo by Andrea Davis

Step 3: Itinerary

Boomers are looking to immerse themselves into the culture and environment on their vacation. Visiting museums, landmarks, and taking in some historical tours are all favorites of the older vacationer.

Authenticity is important to Gen Zs. Finding the hidden gems of a local coffee spot or a secret market for locals makes for a special only-you-found-it adventure. Also, prioritizing self care and wellness to help recharge the batteries and bring in the Zen are key features. Feeling like the trip is worth their while (while being slightly off the grid), is the perfect balance.

Step 4: Souvenirs

There sometimes nothing more important than the representation of the adventure just had. For the Baby Boomers, souvenirs can include photographs and postcards. It could also be some local currency or even an event ticket stub. Finding reliable vendors that can offer up a quality shopping opportunity covers some of their best choices.

Generation Z's most important component for a souvenir is the digital recording of it. That means videos that show where they went and what they did. The cliche souvenir is an absolute no, no. They want memories. Some even create scrapbooks where they can hold mementos like a piece of a local newspaper or maybe some sand taken from the beach. Perhaps a leaf or even a postage stamp will create the tools that bring back tangible memories.

Postcard and a scrapbook Image from Canva - Photos by microstocker and baseimage

There's something to be learned from each age group's travel habits. Whatever works best for you is always a good suggestion, but taking in a little flair from another generation's routine can be pretty cool.