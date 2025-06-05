Johns Hopkins doctors discover that smelly farts have an unexpected health benefit

Passing gas is equal parts gross, funny, and impolite, yet we all do it. It’s a natural bodily function, no matter how stinky, and regular farting is a part of healthy digestion. However, the researchers at John Hopkins University have found an additional benefit to farting: passing gas can also lower your blood pressure, and the smellier the better.
They have found that hydrogen sulfide, the gas that is produced when bacteria digest food and that passes through the body, has the ability to dilate arteries and improve blood circulation. This decrease in hypertension can help regulate blood pressure and protect against strokes, heart attacks, and cardiovascular disease. Unfortunately for the nose, hydrogen sulfide is also incredibly stinky.
High blood pressure has been a growing public health issue in the United States. According to the Center for Disease Control, 48.1% of American adults are diagnosed with high blood pressure. That’s 119.9 million people and the cost to control their high blood pressure in the United States is an average of $131 billion each year. Having additional medications and methods to regulate blood pressure would greatly benefit both the average American’s health and their wallet.
The researchers at John Hopkins University found that lab mice with hydrogen sulfide in their systems had lower blood pressure than those who did not. This has led other researchers, including China, to test hydrogen sulfide to further study the smelly gas and see how it can be administered as a way to help regulate blood pressure in patients. The results found in the John Hopkins study reflect and confirm previous reports about hydrogen sulfide’s impact on blood pressure, including a Canadian report that found the blood pressure within mice was 20% lower if they had hydrogen sulfide in their system.
While there continue to be tests on lab mice, there haven’t been any human tests to determine if similar results can be achieved. After all, the amount of hydrogen sulfide gas that could benefit a human would be much different than in a mouse due to the difference in size. The hope is to get research in a position where safe human testing is possible.
While it may be a while before a “fart drug” is synthesized to help patients with high blood pressure, passing gas alone does have its benefits. The “fart walk” trend of taking a stroll shortly after having dinner has shown to help lower blood sugar after a big meal. Passing gas is shown to also improve colon health, and even the crude act of smelling farts can reduce inflammation in your kidneys.
Even if we don’t end up with a fart-based treatment for blood pressure after all of these studies, your cardiovascular system might still benefit from passing gas. Many foods that cause flatulence such as beans, broccoli, and nuts also happen to be heart healthy and good for your blood vessels.
While time and experimentation will determine whether a hydrogen sulfide-based blood pressure treatment will be readily available, it’s good to know that tooting and eating foods that encourage it can help improve your health in the long term. Just be sure to open a window.