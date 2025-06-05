Skip to content
Johns Hopkins doctors discover that smelly farts have an unexpected health benefit

Over 119 million adults could use this type of help.

fart, blood pressure, heart health, cardiovascular health, stinky

The gas that makes your farts smell could improve lives.

Photo credit: Canva
Erik Barnes
By Erik BarnesJun 05, 2025
Erik Barnes
Passing gas is equal parts gross, funny, and impolite, yet we all do it. It’s a natural bodily function, no matter how stinky, and regular farting is a part of healthy digestion. However, the researchers at John Hopkins University have found an additional benefit to farting: passing gas can also lower your blood pressure, and the smellier the better.

They have found that hydrogen sulfide, the gas that is produced when bacteria digest food and that passes through the body, has the ability to dilate arteries and improve blood circulation. This decrease in hypertension can help regulate blood pressure and protect against strokes, heart attacks, and cardiovascular disease. Unfortunately for the nose, hydrogen sulfide is also incredibly stinky.

High blood pressure has been a growing public health issue in the United States. According to the Center for Disease Control, 48.1% of American adults are diagnosed with high blood pressure. That’s 119.9 million people and the cost to control their high blood pressure in the United States is an average of $131 billion each year. Having additional medications and methods to regulate blood pressure would greatly benefit both the average American’s health and their wallet.

The researchers at John Hopkins University found that lab mice with hydrogen sulfide in their systems had lower blood pressure than those who did not. This has led other researchers, including China, to test hydrogen sulfide to further study the smelly gas and see how it can be administered as a way to help regulate blood pressure in patients. The results found in the John Hopkins study reflect and confirm previous reports about hydrogen sulfide’s impact on blood pressure, including a Canadian report that found the blood pressure within mice was 20% lower if they had hydrogen sulfide in their system.

While there continue to be tests on lab mice, there haven’t been any human tests to determine if similar results can be achieved. After all, the amount of hydrogen sulfide gas that could benefit a human would be much different than in a mouse due to the difference in size. The hope is to get research in a position where safe human testing is possible.

While it may be a while before a “fart drug” is synthesized to help patients with high blood pressure, passing gas alone does have its benefits. The “fart walk” trend of taking a stroll shortly after having dinner has shown to help lower blood sugar after a big meal. Passing gas is shown to also improve colon health, and even the crude act of smelling farts can reduce inflammation in your kidneys.

Even if we don’t end up with a fart-based treatment for blood pressure after all of these studies, your cardiovascular system might still benefit from passing gas. Many foods that cause flatulence such as beans, broccoli, and nuts also happen to be heart healthy and good for your blood vessels.

While time and experimentation will determine whether a hydrogen sulfide-based blood pressure treatment will be readily available, it’s good to know that tooting and eating foods that encourage it can help improve your health in the long term. Just be sure to open a window.

Doctor shares touching whiteboard message a daughter wrote for her mom with dementia

Anyone who's cared for a loved one with dementia knows just how heartbreaking the experience can be. The disease chips away at memory, reasoning, and communication, often leaving families scrambling to find ways to offer comfort and stability. But one daughter’s creative and compassionate approach has gone viral, and for good reason.

Dr. Philip Grimmer, a physician from Wiltshire, UK, was visiting a dementia patient when he noticed a whiteboard in the woman’s living room. On it, her daughter had written a short list of reassurances, reminders meant to soothe her mother’s recurring fears. Moved by the simplicity and tenderness of the gesture, Dr. Grimmer shared a photo of the board on X (formerly Twitter).

essential tremors, brain surgery, incisionless surgery, medical breakthrough, Neville Waterstorm, Gold Coast Hospital, MRI ultrasound, tremor treatment, life-changing procedure, public healthcare

Representative Image: For those with essential tremors, simple tasks can be impossible.

Canva

He lived with tremors for 35 years, then one surgery did the impossible

For more than three decades, Neville Waterstorm couldn’t do something most of us never think twice about, drinking from a glass without spilling. Living with essential tremors meant that even basic tasks were an everyday struggle. But a revolutionary new procedure performed at Gold Coast University Hospital in Australia has changed all that.

Neville's hands have steadied thanks to a surgery that doesn’t require incisions. The treatment targets the specific brain activity responsible for tremors, using MRI guidance to disrupt the problematic neural patterns non-invasively. And the results? Instant and incredible.

skin bacteria, showering science, body odor facts, dermatitis neglecta, hygiene tips, microbiome health, fungal infections, eczema triggers

Representative Image: Bathing isn't just a social nicety, it's a medical necessity.

Canva

What really happens to your skin when you stop showering

We’ve all skipped the occasional shower, maybe you were running late, maybe it was a lazy Sunday, or maybe you just didn’t feel like it. No judgment. But when skipping showers becomes a regular thing, your body might start reacting in ways you didn’t expect. From bacterial imbalances to downright crusty skin, there’s real science behind what happens when you stop bathing.

A popular explainer video delves into the details, highlighting what happens when you wash too little, or even too much. Here's a breakdown of the most surprising and slightly gross effects of skipping your shower routine.

grip strength, age 100, health indicator, healthy lifestyle, strength

How long can you hold, bro?

Photo credit: Canva

If you want to live to 100, doctors say this neglected muscle predicts your chances

We’re all trying to make the most out of our time on Earth. We watch our diets, exercise, and have our doctors test us in various ways in order to maximize our potential lifespans. However, there is one consistently accurate gauge that could determine whether you’re going to live to see 100: grip strength.

That’s right, in a day and age in which people spend small fortunes to test blood, submit to imaging scans, and use state-of-the-art technology to measure and extend their lifespan, one of the best metrics is to just hold and squeeze a tennis ball as hard as you can for as long as you can. In a 44-year-long study, the participants had their grip strength measured initially at ages 56 through 68 years old at the start, and had their grip strength measured routinely throughout the study. The participants who reached the 100-year age mark were 2.5 times likely to have the highest third grip strength measured in the overall study.

social media, phone addiction, focus, concentration, psychology

Young people are spending over 8 hours on social media per day.

Photo credit: Canva

Ivy League psychologist says everyone under 25 must master this skill to be employable

Do you have trouble concentrating? Are you finding yourself dropping everything to respond to a text, see what that ping notification was, or address the quiet rumble coming from your phone? Then it might be too late if you’re over the age of 25.

New York University professor and psychologist Dr. Jonathan Haidt, was recently on The Oprah Podcast to discuss the ever-growing problem of concentration among young people due to their phone use. Haidt claims that habitual phone usage and social media has harmed teenagers and young people’s ability to focus and concentrate, two important skills that are necessary in any profession. “These things are designed to interrupt you,” he explained.

anxiety relief, anxiety help, coping strategies, science of anxiety, panic attack tips, mental health, overcome anxiety, anxiety coping skills, University of Cambridge

Representative Image: Science has taken strides toward bolstering mental strength.

Keenan Constance

How to beat anxiety and become mentally strong according to science

Do you have anxiety? Have you tried just about everything to get over it, but it just keeps coming back? Perhaps you thought you had got over it, only for the symptoms to return with a vengeance? Whatever your circumstances, science can help you to beat anxiety for good.

Anxiety can present as fear, restlessness, an inability to focus at work or school, finding it hard to fall or stay asleep at night, or getting easily irritated. In social situations, it can make it hard to talk to others; you might feel like you're constantly being judged, or have symptoms such as stuttering, sweating, blushing or an upset stomach.

medical miracle, inspiration, decapitation, ehlers-dahlos syndrome, hope

After 37 surgeries, Megan King can bowl again.

Photo credit: Canva

After her 37th surgery, woman’s ‘decapitated’ head is fully reattached

In 2005, 16-year-old Megan King went to gym class like any normal teenager. However, after diving for a soccer ball and getting hurt in a fall, her life changed forever. While an injury sustained playing soccer is common for people her age, she injured her ankle and tore muscles across her shoulder blades according to The Daily Mail. While healing takes time, doctors were wondering why she was still on crutches after over a year.

King’s health was deteriorating, with muscles tearing and joints weakening, including her spine. After ten years and over 20 surgeries, she was officially diagnosed with hypermobile Ehler's-Danlos syndrome (hEDS), a genetic disorder that weakens connective tissues between the joints. That would explain why in 2016, when a doctor tried to remove the protective Halo brace from her head, her skull nearly fully detached from her body internally. In other words, her head was nearly decapitated from the inside.

cancer, colonoscopy, medical care, medical gaslighting, healthcare

Sydney Stoner's lie to her physician got her the treatment she needed.

Photo credit: Canva

Woman lies to get a colonoscopy from dismissive doctors and it saves her life

In 2019, Sydney Stoner was 27 years old, just married, and had such immense stomach pain that she was collapsing at work. Doctors dismissed her concerns, saying that it was “that time of the month” or that she was too young for anything serious to happen to her. The pain had gotten so bad in 2020 that she lied to her doctor that she had blood in her stool, forcing them to refer her to a specialist and get a colonoscopy. That’s when they found the cancer.

When Stoner went in for the procedure, the doctors struggled to complete it as they found a five millimeter tumor blocking the pathway to her colon. At 27, she was diagnosed with Stage 4 bowel cancer, which had spread to her liver and lungs. The average woman doesn’t get regular colon cancer screenings until age 45. Had Stoner not lied to her primary care physician, she probably wouldn’t be here today.

