DearMeTenYearsAgo has everyone sharing priceless and hilarious advice with their younger selves.

Ben Shapiro storms off set after being crushed by a fellow conservative. The BBC interview is going viral after the right-wing pundit was humbled on air.
Married woman's savage response to cheating husband's texts is exactly why you should just never cheat. This is actually quite beautiful. And romantic.
Mom sends scathing letter to principal who sent daughter home for inappropriate outfit. She called her body “a distraction”
This girl wore her mom's 22-year-old prom dress and slayed. Plus, it held a sentimental value that money can't buy.
Zero emissions: Amsterdam is boldly getting rid of diesel and gas vehicles. These are the decisive moves the planet needs more of.
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy