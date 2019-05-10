  • Trending
Culture

#DearMeTenYearsAgo has everyone sharing priceless and hilarious advice with their younger selves.

by Tod Perry

May 10, 2019 at 15:55
Copy Link
via Image by Free-Photos from Pixabay

How much better would your life have been ten years ago if, in addition to your good looks and boundless energy, you had a bit more experience and wisdom to go with it? You probably would have made fewer mistakes. 

But, then again, with all that wisdom you and your friends probably wouldn’t have done all that stupid stuff that, looking back, you know you could never do again. And you probably wouldn’t have dated that person who was fun but you know had zero future. 

Regardless, Twitter users are sharing priceless advice with their younger selves through #DearMeTenYearsAgo and it’s a great way to pick up some quick lessons you may not have learned yet.

It’s also the perfect hashtag to make some jokes about hindsight being 2020. Yes, we all should have bought Bitcoin in July 2013 and sold it in December 2017.

 

 

 

 

Share image via Zachary Drennen / Twitter.

