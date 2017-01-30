Survey
How are we?
Take the Survey
A livestream festival for good.
Presented by Pixel, Phone by Google.
Recently on GOOD
-
Obama Makes First Statement On Protests Over Trump’s Immigration Order Obama said he is “heartened” by protests
-
Game Over: How Professional Athletes Can Have A Career After Sport Players need to start thinking about what to do after sport almost as soon as they start playing
-
David Harbour’s Rousing Anti-Trump SAG Awards Speech “We 1983 Midwesterners will repel bullies”
-
Actor Kal Penn Raises Nearly $600,000 For Syrian Refugees A follower told him he doesn’t “belong in this country”
-
Become A Youth Sports Coach, It’ll Make You A Better Person The unexpected benefits of coaching kids
-
France Just Banned Free Soda Refills From All Restaurants The move is just the latest in a national battle against obesity and diabetes
Live Well. Do Good.
Obama issues first statement on protests over Trump's immigration order. https://t.co/LlJdS4u3YR https://t.co/dZPgfajjJT
Recent
Obama Makes First Statement On Protests Over Trump’s Immigration Order Game Over: How Professional Athletes Can Have A Career After Sport Democrats Will Filibuster Trump’s Supreme Court Pick David Harbour’s Rousing Anti-Trump SAG Awards Speech Actor Kal Penn Raises Nearly $600,000 For Syrian Refugees Become A Youth Sports Coach, It’ll Make You A Better Person France Just Banned Free Soda Refills From All Restaurants Sean Spicer Retweets An Onion Article That Says He Lies For A Living Doctors Are Outsmarting Cancer With Tiny, High-Tech Tools Protests Over Immigration Ban Spreads To 7 Major U.S. Airports The 40 Politicians Who Actually Showed Up And Did Something For Detainees While Uber Flails, Lyft and Airbnb Step Up In Supporting Refugees And Detainees
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.