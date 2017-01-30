  • Trending
Democrats Will Filibuster Trump’s Supreme Court Pick

by Eric Pfeiffer

January 30, 2017 at 11:30
(Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR)

On Tuesday, President Trump will formally announce his nominee to replace Antonin Scalia on the Supreme Court. But his selection has been dealt a potentially fatal blow before it even becomes official. That’s because Democrats have revealed they plan to filibuster the nominee, whoever it is, setting up a procedural block that has only been used one other time in history.

“This is a stolen seat. This is the first time a Senate majority has stolen a seat,” Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley said during an interview with Politico, announcing he will lead the filibuster. “We will use every lever in our power to stop this.”

If the Democrats can rally 41 of their 46 senators (two independent senators also caucus with them), that would be enough to put the brakes on a Trump nominee.

The move comes in response to Senate Republicans refusing to even consider President Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland last year. Republicans had even previously touted Garland, a moderate by any measure, as just the kind of pick they could get behind. However, once Obama made his nomination official, a number of Republicans made it clear they would not allow Obama a final Supreme Court justice before leaving office. The seat is critical for progressives and moderates, because the late Justice Scalia was arguably the court’s most conservative justice. Replacing him with even a moderate like Garland would have potentially swung the court to the left.

(U.S. Supreme Court)

Likewise, if Trump is able to install another conservative pick that could set up the court for a series of potentially conservative decisions on everything from abortion to marriage equality over the next several years.

One variable could be Sen. Chuck Schumer, the Democrat’s leader in the Senate. He has only said he will oppose any Trump nominee that isn’t “mainstream,” leaving open the possibility that he could still direct his caucus to support a Trump pick. A few Democrats from conservative leaning states may also be inclined to support a Trump pick. The last time the Senate attempted to filibuster a Supreme Court nominee was when President George W. Bush nominated Samuel Alito to the court. That filibuster eventually failed.

Still, it’s clear that whomever Trump nominates will face a storm of criticism and opposition, particularly in response to the president’s recent executive orders affecting immigration, refugees, national security and government regulations.

Recent
