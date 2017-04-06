Neil Gorsuch Is Already Changing American Politics, And He Hasn’t Even Been Confirmed Yet

Recently on GOOD
Record-Breaking Female Astronaut Defies Odds Yet Again “I love being up here”
A 12-Year-Old Girl Starred In This Moving PSA To Inform Her Classmates She's Autistic The anxiety-producing video reveals what she endures in her daily interactions
Scientists Just Figured Out How To Make Saltwater Drinkable Without super fancy technology
Turn Your Apartment Into An Apothecary With 7 Healing Houseplants Beautify your space and clear your sinuses at the same time
The Resistance Just Got Smarter “People shouldn’t have to go to eight different organizations to find out about issues that impact their lives”
San Diego Will Get To Vote On Whether It Wants A New Stadium The team owners may have learned something from the city’s voters rejecting an NFL stadium
Recent
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.