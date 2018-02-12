Recently on GOOD
Will The Olympics' Green Makeover Have Lasting Effects? Rising global temperatures may make cities too warm to host the Winter Games in the future.
NFL’s First Female Coach Wants Women To Be Empowered By Football “When I got on the field, I was 6’10.”
Tony Romo Put On His Broadcasting Hat During A Golf Round, Announcing His Own Play Even when faced with a tough shot, Romo didn’t lose his sense of humor.
A Fearless Fan Snuck His Way Onto An Icy Slide During The Olympics Opening Ceremony The impressive slide was overshadowed by off-put fans and officials expecting the worst.
When It Comes To Reducing Child Poverty Rates, Researchers Say It’s All About Safety Nets Research by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities found on-the-ground safety net programs have brought millions of children out of poverty.
In Afghanistan, Educational Opportunities For Girls Are Finally Improving Better teacher training and more textbooks are making headway.
