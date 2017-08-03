Recently on GOOD
-
The ‘Feminist’ Tinder Is A Bad Neighbor Why do so many progressive companies have trouble practicing what they preach?
-
-
Titans Player Unveils Large Tattoo Honoring Barack And Michelle Obama “What greater role models than the Obamas?"
-
The Beats And Rhymes Of Hip-Hop Are Changing How We Design Our Cities Young urban planners are remixing tracks from artists like Nas and turning them into skylines.
-
Chelsea Clinton Praises White House Staff After Trump Called The Place ‘A Dump’ Chelsea Clinton had something to say after Trump dissed the house she grew up in.
-
This Prank Revealed The Ignorance Of An Anti-Immigration Hate Group With Just One Photo “What do people think of this?”
Recent
Department Of Justice To Investigate Discrimination Against White College Students The ‘Feminist’ Tinder Is A Bad Neighbor After Leaving The White House, The Obamas Still Respond To Wedding Invites From The Public Titans Player Unveils Large Tattoo Honoring Barack And Michelle Obama The Beats And Rhymes Of Hip-Hop Are Changing How We Design Our Cities Chelsea Clinton Praises White House Staff After Trump Called The Place ‘A Dump’ This Prank Revealed The Ignorance Of An Anti-Immigration Hate Group With Just One Photo The Chicago Cubs Gave The Most Vilified Fan In Team History A World Series Ring Millennials And Generation Xers Outvoted Older Generations For The First Time In 2016 Election Ava DuVernay Never Saw Herself Reflected On Screen. Is Today's TV Diversity Any Better? Email Prankster Fools Anthony Scaramucci And Other Trump Staff Capping Off His Brief Political Tenure, Anthony Scaramucci Was Listed As ‘Dead’ By Harvard Law School
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.