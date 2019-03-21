  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    10-year-old girl asks Kelloggs to change their sexist Coco Pops slogan. They listened.
    by Bronwyn Isaac
  2. 2 2
    15 adorable doggies before and after being adopted.
    by Tod Perry
  3. 3 3
    Everyone is applauding this woman's Facebook rant about H&M's ridiculous sizes.
    by Jamie Lutz
  4. 4 4
    Mom Writes Tough-Love Letter to Son, Gets Fame-Bombed, Stays Calm
    by Mike Albo
  5. 5 5
    Servers busted making fun of their customers.
    by Adam Albright-Hanna
  6. 6 6
    Georgia lawmaker proposes “testicular bill of rights” in response to state’s ‘heartbeat’ abortion ban.
    by Leo Shvedsky
  7. 7 7
    This poem by a ten-year-old with dyslexia is going viral because it perfectly captures the power of the disorder. 
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    NASA’s List Of The Best Air-Filtering Houseplants
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    This congressman sued a Twitter account written by an imaginary cow. Now it has more followers than him
    by Eric Pfeiffer
Communities

When Trump attacks John McCain he’s attacking America itself.

by Leo Shvedsky

March 21, 2019 at 15:35
Copy Link

You don’t have to like John McCain to see how wrong this is.

McCain was a complicated human being. People on the far left don’t like him because they say he left a legacy as a “warmonger”, gave rise to Sarah Palin and generally supported conservative policies. Meanwhile, many on the far right weren’t fans of his numerous maverick positions: opposing torture, reopening diplomatic talks with Vietnam, supporting campaign finance reform and casting the deciding vote to preserve Obamacare.

But whether you love him or hate him, McCain was something almost none of his critics and claim to be: A genuine American hero who dedicated his life to public service, despite his many personal and political flaws.

Let’s put it this way, John McCain is the kind of Republican that liberals should dream of opposing: Someone on the other side of the aisle who can be swayed to change his mind and who at least aimed for integrity in all things. And he’s the kind of Republican that conservatives need to learn to re-embrace - someone who puts principles over party.

There’s no greater symbolic difference of the politics of then and now then to trace the line from McCain to Trump. President Trump is someone who has never embraced public service, who dodged the Vietnam War draft and who doubles down on his personal flaws, rather than solemnly reflecting in moments of doubt.

It’s no wonder Trump still can’t get over McCain nearly a year after his death.

We don’t need to reprint the dreadful (and false) insults Trump has made against McCain in recent days.  

But if you’re looking for a sliver of hope in this otherwise disgusting development, consider what some members of Trump’s own party are saying.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), a former Navy SEAL: “Mr. President, seriously, stop talking about Senator McCain.”

Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-GA): “The country deserves better, the McCain family deserves better, I don’t care if he’s president of United States, owns all the real estate in New York, or is building the greatest immigration system in the world. Nothing is more important than the integrity of the country and those who fought and risked their lives for all of us.”

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA):  “I do not appreciate his tweets. John McCain was a dear friend of mine. No, I don’t agree with President Trump. And he does need to stop that.”

Trump supporter and longtime McCain friend Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-GA): “The president's comments about Sen. McCain hurt him more than they hurt the legacy of Sen. McCain.”

Even Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) weighed in, albeit in somewhat lukewarm fashion, tweeting: “Today and every day I miss my good friend John McCain. It was a blessing to serve alongside a rare patriot and genuine American hero in the Senate. His memory continues to remind me every day that our nation is sustained by the sacrifices of heroes.”

Other than Isakson, no other Republican has had the true political courage to call out Trump in a meaningful way and that’s a shame. This isn’t about reasonable political differences. This is about the President of the United States demeaning the life and legacy of a man who for all of his flaws contributed more to American greatness than Trump ever will. The dedication to public service and country is the very essence of what it means to be American. When Donald Trump attacks John McCain, he’s attacking America itself. And it tells us everything we need to know about the moral compass of our own commander-in-chief. We deserve better and it’s time for more Americans to speak out. Don’t do it for John McCain. Do it for the country he loved and that we still do.
 

Recently on GOOD
Communities

George W. Bush just gave an incredible speech about the importance of immigration.

“May we never forget that immigration is a blessing and a strength." by Heidi Lux
The Planet

Republican lawmaker mercilessly mocked after freaking out about California’s straw laws.

Protecting the planet isn’t socialism.  by Tod Perry
Communities

John Oliver got real about his mistakes in publicly shaming Monica Lewinsky.

Great job, John Oliver! by Heidi Lux
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
When Trump attacks John McCain he’s attacking America itself.
Recent
When Trump attacks John McCain he’s attacking America itself. about 2 hours ago Teen saves two years to buy his friend a wheelchair. Here's why it's not a 'feel-good' story. about 4 hours ago The NYPD caught a Trump-loving graffiti artist by building a wall. about 6 hours ago What the spoon theory means to me as someone with depression. about 9 hours ago This congressman sued a Twitter account written by an imaginary cow. Now it has more followers than him 1 day ago Georgia lawmaker proposes “testicular bill of rights” in response to state’s ‘heartbeat’ abortion ban. 2 days ago This poem by a ten-year-old with dyslexia is going viral because it perfectly captures the power of the disorder.  2 days ago George W. Bush just gave an incredible speech about the importance of immigration. 2 days ago Republican lawmaker mercilessly mocked after freaking out about California’s straw laws. 2 days ago John Oliver got real about his mistakes in publicly shaming Monica Lewinsky. 3 days ago Ireland’s gay prime minister just beautifully called out Mike Pence’s homophobia to his face. 6 days ago A million students took to the streets demanding action on climate change. Here are 18 of their best signs.  6 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers