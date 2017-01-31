  • Trending
Culture

Watch President Donald Trump Announce Supreme Court Nominee Live

January 31, 2017 at 16:50
On Tuesday, President Donald Trump announced he will be sharing his Supreme Court nominee on Facebook Live at 8 p.m. Eastern.  

Trump will be the first president to announce his Supreme Court picks during primetime. As Variety notes, in the past, presidents have all announced nominations during daytime.

Trump’s Supreme Court nominee will fill the seat left empty by the passing of Justice Scalia, who died in February 2016. President Barack Obama had nominated U.S. Circuit Court Judge Merrick Garland to fill the void, however, Senate Republicans refused to consider the pick. 

According to TIME, Trump has reportedly narrowed his choices down to three finalists, all of whom are federal appeals court judges appointed by former President George W. Bush: Neil Gorsuch, 49, serves on the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver; Thomas Hardiman, 51, serves alongside Trump's sister on the Philadelphia-based 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals; and William Pryor, 54, who serves on the 11th Circuit. 

Watch Trump’s live announcement in the video below. 

