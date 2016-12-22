  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Georgia Woman Fights For Her Right To Breastfeed In Public
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    Let's Go Back And Look At The Other Words Trump’s Misspelled In His Tweets
    by Penn Collins
  3. 3 3
    Donald Trump’s Plan To Maintain A Private Security Force Is Unprecedented And Very Problematic
    by Penn Collins
  4. 4 4
    How Complaining Wires Your Brain for Negativity
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    ‘Flying While Fat’: An Animated Video Showing What Overweight People Encounter While Traveling
    by Penn Collins
  6. 6 6
    Science Finds Men And Women Quite Literally See The World Differently
    by Penn Collins
  7. 7 7
    Photographer Digitally Removes Tattoos From Portraits Of Ex-Gang Members
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    Acclaimed Pianist Performs Live As An Arctic Shelf Collapses In Front Of Him
    by Alicia Kennedy
  9. 9 9
    20 Tweets That Show You What Life’s Like as a Lesbian
    by Tod Perry
Health

Don’t Panic Over These Common Memory Problems

by James Poulos

December 22, 2016 at 17:10
Copy Link

One of the darker ironies of getting older is that it’s so easy to remember how much you forget. To calm your nerves this holiday season — especially if you’re not actively blocking out those seasonal memories you’d just as soon do without — try to bear in mind that top psychologists wouldn’t be that worried about your brain even if you experience a fairly long string of recall-related issues. 

Harvard psych professor Daniel Schacter, for instance, recognizes six memory flaws that shouldn’t keep you up at night unless they’re “extreme and persistent,” Next Avenue notes

There’s “transience,” which often includes forgetting unused memories to make room for new ones; “absent-mindedness,” which can be caused by already thinking about something more pressing; “blocking,” when something mysteriously obstructs access to an item you just know you know; “misattribution,” which colors otherwise sound memories with inaccurate details because your aging brain goes easier on the minutiae; “suggestibility,” like when you see an old picture and believe you remember being there; and sheer “bias,” where your attitude casts your memories in a light that might not really have reflected reality. 

All told, Schacter’s list reminds us that brains aren’t machines that cough up information we experienced in sterile, flawless ways. As uncomfortable as it can be to experience that firsthand as the years roll on, it’d be even more unsettling to have to live life with total recall around every corner… especially after a year like this one.

GOODFest

A livestream festival for good.
Recently on GOOD
Design

This Map Shows Why the Dakota Access Pipeline Fight Isn’t Over

“What’s wrong with the picture above isn’t the routing of the pipeline” by James Poulos
Innovation

Justice Department to Launch Schools In Federal Prisons

“The research is really clear that individuals are 43 percent less likely to re-offend when they engage in meaningful education programs when they are in prison” by James Poulos
Culture

Dan Rather’s Passionate Plea for Someone to Take Trump’s Twitter Away

“You go from a common citizen to the most powerful person on the planet. And that is not a joke” by James Poulos
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
This is your brain on God. https://t.co/4Bj4Pl5e1j https://t.co/vSVQDZt7lQ
Don’t Panic Over These Common Memory Problems
Recent
Could You Survive the Home Alone Traps? about 3 hours ago Someone Invented An Awesome Browser Extension To Fact Check Trump On Twitter about 3 hours ago Surfing Under The Northern Lights Is As Beautiful As It Sounds about 3 hours ago The Time Pro Wrestling Shockingly Fooled Trump about 4 hours ago Why Universal Income Caught One Facebook Cofounder’s Eye about 4 hours ago Don’t Panic Over These Common Memory Problems about 4 hours ago Supreme Court Makes Billion-Dollar Decision In NFL Concussion Case about 4 hours ago This Map Shows Why the Dakota Access Pipeline Fight Isn’t Over about 5 hours ago Justice Department to Launch Schools In Federal Prisons about 5 hours ago Dan Rather’s Passionate Plea for Someone to Take Trump’s Twitter Away about 5 hours ago Women Are Missing In Sport Leadership, And It's Time That Changed about 5 hours ago Duke Suspends Its Star Player After Third Instance Of Tripping An Opposing Player about 7 hours ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers