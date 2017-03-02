  • Trending
Culture

Here Are 10 Lovable Dr. Seuss Quotes That Still Resonate Today

by Andre Grant

March 2, 2017
Theodor Seuss Geisel, better known as Dr. Seuss, is an indelible part of our collective childhood. Born in 1904, his words continue to delight generation after generation, enabling all of us to dream, imagine, explore, and create. From his lovable “The Cat In The Hat” to his perpetually relevant “The Lorax,” Seuss entertained and educated through twisting, turning, and rhyming words into parables, lessons, and culture. What is a Christmas without the Grinch? Who taught you that we need to speak for the trees, or even that there is 1 fish, perhaps 2 fish, or 3 fish, and even blue fish?

So to celebrate World Book Day and Dr. Suess’ own 113th birthday, we thought we’d celebrate the good Doctor’s ability to drop a line that warms your heart and guides your steps. Here are 10 Dr. Seuss quotes that are sure to get you back on track, even in this crazy, crazy world.

1. “Kid, you’ll move mountains!”

We all get wrapped up in a prick-e-ly perch, sometimes. But with just a little effort and maybe a question or two, you’ll be back on your way in no time. 

2. “Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It’s not.”

The world today is filled with complex problems. We’re all going to need to muster everything we have to find solutions. But we will. All it takes is a little bit of care.

3. “A person’s a person, no matter how small!”

In his 1954 tale, “Horton Hear’s a Who!,” Dr. Seuss teaches us that no matter who they are or where they’re from, people are people. They deserve our respect and understanding, and, most importantly, they deserve our empathy.

4. “I know, up on top you’re seeing great sights. But down, at the bottom we, too, should have rights.”

Theodor Seuss Geisel’s “Yertle the Turtle and Other Stories” was published in 1958. Many may not consider him an early introduction to their woke education, but there’s no doubt the shy Dr. Seuss was a entreating them to consider, just for a moment, what life is like on the other side of the tracks.

5. “I speak for the trees for the trees have no tongues.”

There is no debate: man-made climate change is leading us toward a perilous future. What we do now will have a profound impact on the future of all our kind. In 1971, when “The Lorax” was published, we were only beginning to see the kinds of environmental changes that are having adverse effects on our lives right now. Nevertheless, Dr. Seuss knew just how important the environment was to future generations.

6. “Today you are you, that is truer than true. There is no one alive that is you-er you!”

Dr. Suess knew long before anyone on the internet that self-care was the key to living a successful life. 

7. “Today is gone. Today was fun. Tomorrow is another one.”

Dr. Suess taught an entire generation that the sun will come out tomorrow, no matter the weather today. 

8. “The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you'll go.”

With a certain segment of our populace tossing around words like “fake news” with reckless abandon, it’s tough to put your trust in your favorite news source. But that doesn’t mean you should give up. Reading is still the best way to know the things you need to, no matter what sort of noise you must sift through.

9.If things start happening, don’t worry, don’t stew. Just go right along and you’ll start happening too.”

It’s fitting that “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” is Dr. Seuss’ final work. In his studio, he grabbed sketches from across the length of his career and tacked them to his wall. He sat there, figuring out a way to string them together.

10. “Oh, the thinks you can think!”

We think what Dr. Suess was saying here is perhaps not every problem has a solution, but you’ll only know if you try mighty hard to think on it. 

Here Are 10 Lovable Dr. Seuss Quotes That Still Resonate Today
