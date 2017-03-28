On Sunday, Arizona State University junior Belen Sisa made a Facebook post about paying her taxes to prove a simple point about undocumented immigrants: many pay taxes. Sisa is known as a “Dreamer” because she has benefited from President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. Through DACA, Sisa has also received a driver’s license, social security number, and federal work permit.

Sisa and her parents are undocumented because they brought her over from Argentina when she was six and overstayed their visas. Sisa has lived in the U.S. most of her life, and the DACA program is a life-saver because it allows her to stay in the country for two years without the threat of deportation. “I decided to post it basically to bust the myth that immigrants don’t contribute and they don’t pay taxes to this country,” she said. Sisa filed state and federal taxes for fiscal year 2016, and after filing her paperwork, she owed $300 to the state of Arizona.

Sisa’s also took a shot at President Trump for refusing to follow in the footsteps of past presidential candidates by releasing his tax returns. And, of course, the racists came out and harassed Sisa for speaking out about the misconceptions surrounding “Dreamers” and undocumented people in general. “I truly feel bad for these people,” Sisa wrote in a separate post about the harassment she’s received. “May they find peace and happiness in their own dark hearts.”