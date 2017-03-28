  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Tim Linhart’s Amazing ‘ICEstrument’ Orchestra
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    Man Who Famously Predicted Trump's Victory Now Says World’s ‘Biggest Problem’ Was Just Solved
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  3. 3 3
    Random Act Of Sport: Students Sink A No-Look Shot Behind Their Professor’s Back
    by Penn Collins
  4. 4 4
    A Teenager Let NASA Know They Were Making An Error In Collecting Space Station Data
    by Penn Collins
  5. 5 5
    Comedian Turns His Roommate’s Mess Into A Passive-Aggressive Art Gallery
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    A NASA Engineer Invented A Brilliant Moving Dart Board That Makes Every Toss A Bull’s-Eye
    by Penn Collins
  7. 7 7
    This New Anti-Trump Tech Is The Most Genius Thing Of 2017 
    by Kate Ryan
  8. 8 8
    3 Things The President Said In His ‘TIME’ Interview That Should Concern Every American 
    by Kate Ryan
  9. 9 9
    The ‘Trump Troubadour’ Now Regrets His Vote
    by Tod Perry
Communities

‘Dreamer’ Shares Her Tax Return To Make An Important Point About Immigrants

by Tod Perry

March 28, 2017 at 14:05
Copy Link
via Facebook

On Sunday, Arizona State University junior Belen Sisa made a Facebook post about paying her taxes to prove a simple point about undocumented immigrants: many pay taxes. Sisa is known as a “Dreamer” because she has benefited from President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. Through DACA, Sisa has also received a driver’s license, social security number, and federal work permit. 

Sisa and her parents are undocumented because they brought her over from Argentina when she was six and overstayed their visas. Sisa has lived in the U.S. most of her life, and the DACA program is a life-saver because it allows her to stay in the country for two years without the threat of deportation. “I decided to post it basically to bust the myth that immigrants don’t contribute and they don’t pay taxes to this country,” she said. Sisa filed state and federal taxes for fiscal year 2016, and after filing her paperwork, she owed $300 to the state of Arizona.

Sisa’s also took a shot at President Trump for refusing to follow in the footsteps of past presidential candidates by releasing his tax returns. And, of course, the racists came out and harassed Sisa for speaking out about the misconceptions surrounding “Dreamers” and undocumented people in general. “I truly feel bad for these people,” Sisa wrote in a separate post about the harassment she’s received. “May they find peace and happiness in their own dark hearts.”

Recently on GOOD
Trump

Florida Congresswoman Urges The White House To Pay For Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Visits

His frequent trips to Mar-a-Lago are costing a fortune  by Tod Perry
Sports

How Trump Can Undo Everything Obama Did For Title IX

Should women athletes be worried about having protections rolled back? by Joseph Misulonas
The Planet

Trump Just Gave Us A Stunning Picture Of His Environmental Expertise

The World Resources Institute calls the impending order a “sledgehammer to U.S. climate action” by Emma Foehringer Merchant
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
‘Dreamer’ Shares Her Tax Return To Make An Important Point About Immigrants
Recent
A Teenager Let NASA Know They Were Making An Error In Collecting Space Station Data 4 days ago 7 Of The Craziest Tax Deductions People Are Getting Away With 4 days ago Video Of A Taiwanese Father’s Love For His Lesbian Daughter Goes Viral  4 days ago Mayim Bialik Wants You To Stop Calling Women ‘Girls’  4 days ago Rick Perry Called Out His Alma Mater Following Its Election Of A Gay Student Body President 4 days ago Gay Cowboy Stands Up To Homophobia In Rural Australia 4 days ago New Evidence Suggests Your Name May Change Your Physical Appearance 4 days ago Want A Fat Bank Account? Treat Money Like Food 5 days ago Why A New Young Adult Book Is A Must-Read For Everyone 5 days ago Trump Is Ready To Leave Obamacare In Place 5 days ago Republicans Vote To Roll Back Internet Privacy Protections 5 days ago How X Games Champions Plan To ‘Shred Hate’ 5 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers