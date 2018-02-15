  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Chrissy Teigen Found A Clever Way Around Instagram's Nudity Policy
    by Penn Collins
  2. 2 2
    Gun Sales Are Way Down Since Trump Took Office
    by Tod Perry
  3. 3 3
    Job-Hunting Teen Gets A Brutal And Mean-Spirited Rejection Message After Interview
    by Penn Collins
  4. 4 4
    Republican Party Nominates The Former Head Of The American Nazi Party For Congress
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    German Animator Creates Moving Video About Addiction
    by Katie Felber
  6. 6 6
    Jimmy Kimmel Wonders Why Melania Trump Follows Barack Obama On Twitter
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    16 Images That Perfectly Capture How Completely Nuts Modern Life Has Become
    by Adam Albright-Hanna
  8. 8 8
    6 Insane Conspiracy Theories That Actually Turned Out To Be True
    by Leo Shvedsky
  9. 9 9
    NASA’s List Of The Best Air-Filtering Houseplants
    by Tod Perry

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Offers A Profane And Honest Send-Off To Cancer After Her Surgery

by Penn Collins

February 15, 2018 at 14:05
Copy Link

THE GOOD NEWS:

After undergoing chemotherapy and surgery to treat her breast cancer, Julia Louis-Dreyfus posted a message letting the world know she’s back and “ready to rock.”

 
 

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, in keeping with her incredibly candid and profane “Veep” character, offered a short and sweet message to her doctors, fans, and cancer itself in her first post-surgery Instagram update.

Last fall, Dreyfus revealed she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent chemotherapy earlier this year. Her HBO show went on temporary hiatus during her treatment — but judging by her most recent posted sentiments, she doesn’t appear to be willing to sit on the sidelines much longer.

Although “Veep” won’t begin filming again until August for a 2019 return, she’s “ready to rock” now, according to her post:

Dreyfus used the news of her diagnosis late last year to shed light not only on her own struggle, but that of millions of Americans battling health problems without comprehensive, affordable health care.

Dreyfus’ positive outlook may be attributed to her own disposition ... or possibly the efforts of her co-stars, Matt Walsh and Sam Richardson, who made a video of themselves searching for motivational quotes to send the TV icon prior to chemo. 

Whatever it was that emboldened Dreyfus during her treatment and recovery, it’s clear she’s looking and feeling good, so we all hope her cancer gets the message and backs off.

We’ve seen what happens when you cross Selina Meyer and her co-stars — and we don’t recommend taking that route. 

Share image via Emma McIntyre/Getty Images and Julia Louis-Dreyfus/Instagram.

Recently on GOOD

Pakistan’s Simple Climate Fix Has The Whole World Watching

How great a difference can forests make to helping the world’s climate? Pakistan’s billion new trees are here to find out. by James Poulos
Culture

Blake Lively Gets Real About Her Postpartum Body On Instagram 

Celebrity mothers are ‘supposed’ to keep their pregnancy weight gain private. by Tod Perry
Sports

Adam Rippon Would Like To Dedicate His Olympic Medals To Reese Witherspoon

The Olympic skater also mentioned his mom.  by Penn Collins
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Offers A Profane And Honest Send-Off To Cancer After Her Surgery
Recent
Here’s A List Of Politicians With White Supremacist Ties Currently Running For Congress  about 4 hours ago Bacteria Might Hold The Answers In The Global Battle Against Oil Spills about 4 hours ago How One Country Is Fighting Drug Use — And Winning — With Empathy  about 4 hours ago Pakistan’s Simple Climate Fix Has The Whole World Watching about 4 hours ago Blake Lively Gets Real About Her Postpartum Body On Instagram  about 24 hours ago Adam Rippon Would Like To Dedicate His Olympic Medals To Reese Witherspoon about 24 hours ago How A Florida Wildlife Biologist Became One Of The Greenest Mayors In America about 24 hours ago These Robots Opening Doors May Appear (Very) Creepy, But The Development Is A Big Step Forward about 24 hours ago Gun Sales Are Way Down Since Trump Took Office 1 day ago Even When You Put Them In Sweaters, Robots Are Terrible Skiers 1 day ago Boston Police Department Celebrates Black History Month By Honoring A White Guy 1 day ago There’s No Longer A Financial Reason Why We Shouldn’t Be Using Clean Energy 1 day ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers