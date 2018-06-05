The Era Of Electric Planes Is Almost Here

Recently on GOOD
-
Athletes Can Prevent Heat Stroke With This Important First Step Experts say on-site treatment can save lives.
-
Native Superheroes Are The Norm At This All-Indigenous Comics Store Native Realities produces and distributes graphic novels and comics created for, and by, indigenous peoples around the world.
-
Coffee Waste May Become More Valuable Than Coffee Itself This coffee product reduces waste and tastes great too.
-
Trump’s Desire To Pardon Himself Is A Move Common In Authoritarian Regimes Trump’s version of the “rule of law” is more dominant in nondemocratic political systems.
-
Massive Wildfires Almost Destroyed This Small Town. Now Music Brings The Communty Together. “We can tell the story of the miracle of Ojai, which is that the town didn’t burn.”
-
T.J. Oshie’s ‘Good Luck Charm’ In The Stanley Cup Finals Is A 10-Year-Old Girl He met her at a Make-A-Wish Foundation event.
Recent
Coffee Waste May Become More Valuable Than Coffee Itself Trump’s Desire To Pardon Himself Is A Move Common In Authoritarian Regimes Massive Wildfires Almost Destroyed This Small Town. Now Music Brings The Communty Together. T.J. Oshie’s ‘Good Luck Charm’ In The Stanley Cup Finals Is A 10-Year-Old Girl The 7 Funniest Moments From Jimmy Fallon’s Surprise Speech At The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Graduation Google’s Search-Ranking Manipulation Is Affecting Elections Meet the ‘Jackie Robinson of the NHL’ The Tigers Are On A Roll, And They Owe It All To A Canada Goose Trump Backs Roseanne Barr And Says Samantha Bee Should Be Fired Teens Aren’t Using Facebook, But They Still Love Video Games Costa Rica Skate Park Honors Fallen Youth Advocate And Builds Community The Cats Of Rome Make Ruins Their Home
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy