  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    'Game of Thrones' star Emilia Clarke releases photos of herself after emergency brain surgery for two aneurysms.
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    Facebook users are incredibly confident and incredibly wrong about how many triangles are in this sketch.
    by Penn Collins
  3. 3 3
    John Glenn delivered one of the greatest comebacks ever after a political opponent accused him of never having held a real job.
    by Leo Shvedsky
  4. 4 4
    After rumors of her death spread online, this distressingly-thin beauty blogger is finally getting help.
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    Woman’s viral thread perfectly breaks down how grieving feels over time.
    by Bronwyn Isaac
  6. 6 6
    Brewery uses 'Beer for Girls' to mock the parade of ridiculous tactics marketing to women.
    by Penn Collins
  7. 7 7
    Woman bravely shows what losing 110 pounds really looks like.
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    Woman shares texts showing the difference between a healthy and a controlling relationship.
    by GOOD Staff
  9. 9 9
    Alanis Morissette And James Corden Sing An Updated Version of ‘Ironic’ 
    by Tod Perry
Communities

Elizabeth Warren’s revolutionary new tax plan would make huge corporations finally pay their fair share.

by Eric Pfeiffer

April 11, 2019 at 12:10
Copy Link
DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images

Supporters of Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-MA) 2020 presidential campaign often cite her serious approach to policy reforms as the most compelling reason to vote for her over other Democratic candidates.

But even if Warren isn’t your preferred presidential candidate, her new plan to reform how major corporations pay taxes might sound incredibly appealing.

For more than a generation, major American corporations have increasingly used creative methods to avoid paying their fair share of U.S. taxes through offshore tax shelters, tax breaks and myriad write-offs. Under the most recent Republican tax plan, those tactics became even easier, with the corporate tax rate dropping from 35 percent to 21 percent.

On one hand, Warren’s new proposal, the “Real Corporate Profits Tax” is revolutionary: It would bring in an additional $1 trillion in tax revenue from 1,200 of the biggest corporations that make more than $100 million in annual profits. As Warren explained in a new Medium post:

“Because of relentless lobbying, our corporate income tax rules are filled with so many loopholes and exemptions and deductions that even companies that tell shareholders they have made more than a billion dollars in profits can end up paying no corporate income taxes. Let’s bring in the revenue we need to invest in opportunity for all Americans. And let’s make this year the last year any company with massive profits pays zero federal taxes.”


 

The strongest argument against new corporate taxes is that it will discourage investors, reduce profits and negatively impact economic opportunity for everyone from those at the very top down to society’s most financially vulnerable. That’s just not the case here when you peel back the details.

Most importantly, Warren’s proposal would change nothing for corporations earning less than $100 million in annual profits. And even then, the tax is only 7 percent for each dollar of profit earned over the $100 million threshold. When you balance that against the shocking fact that the number of major corporations paying zero dollars in taxes has literally doubled since the new Trump/Republican tax law went into effect and Warren’s proposal starts to sound increasingly reasonable.

If you’re still on the fence, look at it this way: Last year Amazon paid $0 in taxes. That’s not a typo. You probably paid more taxes on your last Amazon Prime order than the company itself paid all of last year. Under Warren’s plan, that number would have soared to $698 million based on Amazon’s reported profits.  

Warren’s proposal faces a long hard road to go from an idea to becoming an actual law but it’s these kinds of ideas that set the stage for an important discussion about what kind of country we are and what kind of nation we want to be. That’s what elections are for and it’s refreshing to see bold and potentially transformational ideas in the mix, no matter which side of the debate you fall on.
 

Recently on GOOD
Lifestyle

Why a divorced father still buys his ex flowers on her birthday, and does it with pride.

He breaks down his reasoning perfectly.  by Tod Perry
Communities

Brewery uses 'Beer for Girls' to mock the parade of ridiculous tactics marketing to women.

The “edgy” campaign and its confused messaging hasn’t worked the way the company had hoped.  by Penn Collins
Lifestyle

Woman bravely shows what losing 110 pounds really looks like.

"Before and after ... that's a lie." by Tod Perry
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Elizabeth Warren’s revolutionary new tax plan would make huge corporations finally pay their fair share.
Recent
Stunned John Kerry reacts to perhaps the dumbest series of questions ever asked by a GOP representative.  1 day ago 'Game of Thrones' star Emilia Clarke releases photos of herself after emergency brain surgery for two aneurysms. 1 day ago This woman bought 204 pairs of shoes and donated them to Nebraska flood victims. 1 day ago Random act of beauty: 7-year-old jumps into pool to try and save drowning toddler. 1 day ago Billie Eilish opened up to Ellen DeGeneres about living with Tourette syndrome.  1 day ago Why a divorced father still buys his ex flowers on her birthday, and does it with pride. 1 day ago Brewery uses 'Beer for Girls' to mock the parade of ridiculous tactics marketing to women. 1 day ago Woman bravely shows what losing 110 pounds really looks like. 1 day ago Woman shares texts showing the difference between a healthy and a controlling relationship. 1 day ago John Glenn delivered one of the greatest comebacks ever after a political opponent accused him of never having held a real job. 2 days ago Halsey just opened up about nearly becoming a sex worker when she was a homeless teen.  3 days ago Soon-to-be ex-teacher goes off on parents who 'coddle and enable' their kids. Internet wildly applauds. 3 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers