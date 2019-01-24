Recently on GOOD
-
-
This server’s response to getting a $0 tip is something everyone should see. “This is why I cry in the shower.”
-
How do you write an X? Twitter is having a major fight over a controversial handwriting diagram. There are eight ways to do it (some argue nine).
-
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez helped raise $340,000 for a trans rights group while proving her nerd cred at the same time. The case is currently being heard in the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.
-
The Apollo 11 mission was so risky, Nixon had a speech ready in case the astronauts were left to die on the moon. “There are just too many things that can go wrong.”
-
For anyone who’s ever wondered if organic food is really better or just more expensive — check this out. This is sure to spark some debate.
Recent
How do you write an X? Twitter is having a major fight over a controversial handwriting diagram. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez helped raise $340,000 for a trans rights group while proving her nerd cred at the same time. The Apollo 11 mission was so risky, Nixon had a speech ready in case the astronauts were left to die on the moon. For anyone who’s ever wondered if organic food is really better or just more expensive — check this out. Comedic genius Bill Bailey shows how the U.S. national anthem played in a minor key makes it sound Russian. Mom breaks down realizing her daughter was practicing lockdown drill in ‘cute’ bathroom picture. Tech writer's tweet about Facebook's viral photo challenge is making some people nervous. To the people who don't give up on me because of my anxiety and depression. Hillary Clinton just tweeted the best ‘told you so’ in Twitter history. A woman got asked out by the guy who bullied her as a kid, so she stood him up with this awesome note. This NFL player was stuck in the snow trying to get to a playoff game when a homeless man came to his aid. Gillette’s inspiring new toxic masculinity ad asks: “Is this the best a man can get?”
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy